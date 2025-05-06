IMI Unveils its Commitment to the UK Automotive Sector

New IMI manifesto sets out roadmap to support automotive professionals and solve the UK automotive skills crisis

Underlining its commitment to tackling the UK’s automotive skills crisis, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has launched its new manifesto, ‘Driving the Future of Automotive Professionals’. The manifesto sets out clear, actionable steps to attract new talent into the sector, create defined career pathways, support the upskilling of the existing workforce, and ensure the industry is equipped with the skills it needs for the future.

The UK automotive sector is a cornerstone of the nation’s economy, employing 866,000 individuals and contributing £37 billion in Gross Value Added (GVA) in 2023. Globally, it is considered a leader in innovation and sustainability. However, the IMI has identified that there could be a need to replace 144,000 (19%) of the current workforce due to retirement by 2032, which coupled with 17,000 current vacancies, could severely impact the sector’s ability to be future-ready.

Hayley Pells, Policy Lead at the IMI said, “This is a crucial moment for the automotive sector. If we’re going to keep pace with change and remain competitive, we must act now to close the skills gap. Our ‘Driving Automotive Forward’ manifesto sets out how we can bring in new talent, support the current workforce, and prepare for tomorrow’s technology. We’re calling on employers, policymakers, and educators to work with us to make this happen – together we can build a thriving, future-ready industry.”

The manifesto outlines three key commitments to address the core sector challenges:

Attract and Recruit Talent: The IMI will continue its investment in implementing initiatives like There’s More to Motor, to enhance the perception of automotive careers and provide clear, accessible entry pathways for prospective candidates. It will work with employers and partners to remove barriers to apprenticeships and create flexible training paths aligned with the skill sets the industry needs today. It will also continue to engage with policymakers, such as its most recent response to the House of Lords Select Committee for Social Mobility where it highlighted the need for better integration of education and work.

Retain and Progress Talent: With the automotive sector rapidly evolving, the IMI will equip existing employees with the necessary skills to adapt, and with professional recognition, through the IMI’s Professional Register and IMI TechSafe. Furthermore, it will seek to empower the workforce, whether that’s securing funding for education or celebrating the diverse individuals within the industry.

Skills for the Future: In addition to providing the training needed to keep pace with modern technologies, the IMI pledges to deliver proactive skills forecasting and its Insights by IMI series to enable the sector to future-proof itself. As well as leveraging data, the IMI will continue to collaborate with industry and government.

The IMI believes collaboration is key to ensure the automotive sector remains a leader on the global stage, securing jobs for tomorrow and strengthening the economy for years to come. In particular, the manifesto calls for employers, policymakers and educational systems to work with the professional body to support the achievement of systemic reform. This includes the IMI continuing to call on the government to recognise the automotive sector as a key pillar in its industrial growth strategy and to reflect this in R&D, regulatory reform, and export strategies, and to deliver their pre-election promise of a dedicated Automotive Strategy.

Image of the Manifesto for media use – Link

PDF of the Manifesto – Link