Impact Futures Group Expands Mandatory Training Capability with Acquisition of The Health & Safety Group

Impact Futures Group (IFG), the UK training provider for health, social care, childcare & early years, education and youth services, has acquired The Health & Safety Group Ltd (HSG), a specialist provider of healthcare and mandatory training to the health, social care and education sectors.

Founded in 2004, HSG delivers evidence based programmes that support organisations to meet regulatory requirements and maintain high standards of patient safety.

HSG is recognised as the No. 1 mandatory classroom training provider in the UK, training circa 50,000 healthcare professionals each year. The business delivers over 80 accredited classroom and e-learning courses through a nationwide network of more than 50 UK venues, alongside in-house training for employers. Its programmes are supported by recognised accreditations including RoSPA membership, City & Guilds Assured status, BILD and Oliver McGowan.

The acquisition further strengthens Impact Futures Group’s position as a leading provider of mandatory training within its core sectors, following the recent acquisition of Caring for Care. HSG will further enhance the Group’s proposition for customers and learners in its core sectors, complementing its existing apprenticeship, clinical, CPD and mandatory training offering.

Simon Rouse, CEO of Impact Futures Group, said:

“The Health & Safety Group has built a highly impressive reputation as a trusted, high quality learning provider. HSG deliver for clients in critical environments where getting it right really matters.

As a Group, we are passionate about our mission to Give Britain the Skills to Care, underpinned by our outstanding culture and high quality teaching and learning. HSG is a powerful addition to our capabilities and our mission. Most importantly, it brings together two teams who care deeply about the impact they make for their customers and learners. That is what will drive the next stage of growth.”

Adrian Simpson, Founder and Managing Director of The Health & Safety Group, said:

“HSG has always focused on delivering high quality training that enables healthcare professionals to provide safe and effective care.

Joining Impact Futures Group creates new opportunities for the business and our people, while building on the reputation we have established with clients across the UK. We were struck from the outset about the exciting cultural and strategic fit. We are delighted to be joining the Group”

Impact Futures Group is backed by August Equity, one of the UK’s leading private equity investors. Together, they are building a new kind of learning group that puts people first, champions critical service sectors and delivers measurable commercial and social impact.

Celine Spencer of August Equity said:

“The Health & Safety Group strengthens the IFG platform with high quality healthcare compliance training. The acquisition supports the Group’s strategy to build a leading training provider serving Britain’s critical service sectors.”

The Health & Safety Group is the latest addition to Impact Futures Group, joining tend®, The Childcare Company, Captiva Learning, ABM Training, First Response First Aid (FRFA) and Caring for Care. Impact Futures Group was recently recognised by Best Companies as an outstanding place to work, ranking as the 6th best education services employer in the UK.

Through its suite of specialist brands, Impact Futures Group, proudly backed by August Equity. They deliver sector-specific training that’s people-centred, future-focused, and built around real organisational needs. Whether supporting frontline staff or developing tomorrow’s leaders, the IFG partners with over 650 employers and has empowered more than 1.1 million learners to date.