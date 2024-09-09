Inspire! Award for pioneering partnership that’s upskilling social care workers

A suggestion by an Innovate Trust staff member has led to a ground-breaking partnership with a trade union that is equipping social care workers across a large part of South Wales with inclusive skills.

The partnership between Innovate Trust and UNISON Wales has become a model for how the union and social care employers can work together to make courses available to non-traditional learners.

An Official Learning Agreement was signed last autumn to reinforce the importance of workplace learning.

Recognising the success of the partnership, Innovate Trust and UNISON Wales have won the Workplace Change Makers Award in the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards 2024. The partnership and 11 other winners will be attending the award ceremony at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government, the Inspire! Awards are the highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales from September 9-15. They recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Responding to the award, Donna Miller, Innovate Trust Training Manager, said: “Being a charitable organisation, it’s difficult to find free or part funded, specialist training. So, we were delighted to discover the learning and development part of UNISON and what it could offer Innovate Trust. Winning the award was a lovely surprise and a proud moment.”

Innovate Trust is a not-for-profit disability support organisation supplying services throughout the Vale of Glamorgan, Rhondda Cynon Taf and Cardiff.

The winning partnership began when an Innovate Trust employee asked if a webinar course organised by UNISON’s Wales Union Learning Fund (WULF) could be offered to more of her colleagues.

Unison’s WULF project, funded by Welsh Government, is committed to providing social care workers with dedicated webinars and face-to-face courses, both in partnership with employers and through its all-Wales webinar programme.

Jenny Griffin, from UNISON, worked closely with management to negotiate a programme of courses, delivered in work time with staff paid and released to attend.

“The agreement shows our members that the employer wants to work with the union to prioritise learning and demonstrates that the courses weren’t a one-off – learning is going to be happening all the time now,” said Jenny.

An initial phase of three British Sign Language Level 1 courses was delivered by Adult Learning Wales throughout 2023, with a follow-on Level 2 course to enable staff to continue developing their new-found skills. These courses were co-funded by the WULF project and the employer, with 68 learners taking part.

The second stage was delivery of bespoke Time Management and Managing Difficult Conversations courses, funded through the union’s exclusive member learning offer. This led to more workers joining the union, giving them protection and access to UNISON college courses.

Innovate Trust has now appointed two new union learning representatives to support colleagues and ensure union-led learning is a part of its DNA.

Donna added: “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with our learners reporting that their new skills have been warmly received by individuals who use our services, increasing confidence and improving communication.”

UNISON Regional Manager, Andy Rutherford, added: “Social care workers are at the heart of our union and this initiative builds their skills and confidence directly helping the people, families and communities that Innovate Trust supports.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Lynne Neagle, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “The effort, talent and determination on display from all the finalists in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards is truly inspiring.

“I am determined that Wales should be a place where everyone has the chance to return to learning and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. Adult Learners’ Week is a great opportunity to discover your passion for learning or brush up on your existing skills. I’d encourage anyone looking for support or change of direction to look at the support available from Working Wales.

“Learning as an adult is not only a great way to improve employability but is also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, make new friends, as well as boosting self-esteem and confidence.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners of the 2024 Inspire! Adult Learner Awards and to thank them for sharing their inspiring stories with us.

“They have overcome significant challenges, such as health issues, unemployment, low confidence, or caring responsibilities, and have transformed their lives through learning. In doing so, they have also inspired others to follow in their footsteps and have made a positive difference to communities across Wales.

“Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. Now more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”