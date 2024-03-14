Kyle Walker launches scholarship at The Sheffield College to support the next generation of talent

One of the country’s top football stars, Kyle Walker(@kylewalker2), is launching a new scholarship programme at The Sheffield College(@sheffcol). Premier League player Kyle Walker is setting up a new initiative to support the next generation of aspiring young players and pass on his footballing expertise and skills.

The England and Manchester City(@ManCity) player grew up in the Sharrow area of the city and started his career at Sheffield United. Kyle visited Hillsborough Campus, Livesey Street, to launch the new scholarship programme on 11th March 2024.

Starting in September 2024, the programme is aimed at 16 to 19-year-old athletes who have the potential to become professional or semi-professional football players. The programme is a partnership between the college and the KW2 Academy. It is part of The Sheffield College’s wider Elite Sports Employer Skills Academy brand. Around 40 scholarship places are available.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“We are delighted to offer this exciting opportunity to upcoming talent in football’s first city in partnership with the KW2 Academy.

“Kyle is a great example of homegrown talent and one of the strongest players from the city during the last decade. We look forward to working with Kyle as the programme gets off the ground later this year.

“At The Sheffield College, we have a strong track record of supporting elite athletes across a wide range of sporting disciplines and working with industry experts to help our students go further in their careers.”

Kyle Walker said:

“It means a lot to me to be able to give back to the sport that I love and to support the next generation of talent via the KW2 Academy.

“Sheffield has a fantastic reputation for sport, and it is an honour to launch this initiative in my home city in partnership with The Sheffield College.”

During his visit to the college, Kyle met staff and students.

Student Patrick Warrington, who is completing a Sports Science Level 3 qualification, said:

“I think it is really good that Kyle has come back to help his home city.”

Student Ellie Hutson, who is completing a Sports Coaching Level 3 qualification, added:

“This is an exciting opportunity for the next generation.”

Applicants accepted onto the KW2 Academy scholarship at the college will choose from a wide range of academic or technical subjects and qualifications.

Alongside completing their studies, students will have access to specialist support such as coaching, strength and conditioning sessions, fitness equipment, video analysis, physiotherapy, competitive leagues and scouting opportunities.

In addition, the athletes will benefit from the college’s existing accreditation to Sport England’s Talented Athlete Scholarship Scheme (TASS).

Several students have competed at a high level in athletics, basketball, boxing, football, kickboxing, ski racing and swimming. Many have competed regionally, nationally or internationally alongside attending college and have completed their studies and educational qualifications. The TASS accreditation recognises an educational institution’s commitment to supporting students who are following a dual career route.

This means that student-athletes benefit from a flexible teaching timetable that accommodates their training and competition commitments. Students can access online notes or resources, arrange catch-up sessions with teaching staff and reschedule deadlines in exceptional circumstances.

Pictured: Kyle Walker speaks with students and staff at The Sheffield College during his visit to launch a new scholarship programme. Photo credit: Joe Horner.