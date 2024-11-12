GOV.UK One Login now helping apprentices and their employers access the services they need more easily.

One Login streamlines access to public services through a single sign-on, eliminating the hassle of managing various usernames and passwords.

Announcement marks One Login now being used across 50 digital government services, including Companies House and DBS.

The apprenticeship service has now fully transitioned into one platform, simplifying the way employers, apprentices and training providers interact with the government, making the process more efficient and removing the need for numerous logins.

Through the new One Login service, after a quick account setup and identity verification, users can log in and access multiple government services with a single username and password.

This means apprentices can now track their progress, view available apprenticeships, and apply for opportunities—all within one secure system without the hassle of multiple accounts.

Employers benefit as well by being able to manage recruitment, track the progress of apprentices and ensure that all documentation and compliance requirements are easily met. The service’s integration with training providers allows for the seamless access to final assessments, ensuring that apprentices meet all necessary standards in a simple, joined-up process.

Previously, users had to manage several passwords, with the apprenticeship service requiring its own login credentials.

This milestone means GOV.UK One Login is now being used across 50 services, with an aim to double that number in 2025. These include Veteran Cards and applying for a basic DBS check.

It comes as the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology works to shape the new ‘digital centre’ of government and boost technology adoption across the public sector, taking a more experimental approach with emerging technology where appropriate to do so.

Minister for AI and Digital Government Feryal Clark said:

“This milestone marks the start of what a truly modern, digital government can achieve. Whether applying for apprenticeships, requesting a basic DBS check or reporting a medical condition to the DVLA, people can now rely on a consistent, accessible platform that removes barriers and improves accessibility.

“With GOV.UK One Login, we are shaping a future where public services are as easy to access as any modern online platform ensuring a seamless, secure experience for all.”

Baroness Jacqui Smith, Minister for Skills, said:

“Apprenticeships are vital to our mission to grow the economy, and to breaking down the barriers to opportunity for young people and adults alike.

“I am pleased that we are making it even easier to find an apprenticeship through this technology, helping to ensure government services are built for the future.”

Five tools now use One Login within the Apprenticeship Service, delivered by the Department for Education, including:

Confirm My Apprenticeship

Find an Apprenticeship

Apprenticeship Assessment Service

Apprenticeship Provider & Assessment Register

Employer Services

This latest expansion not only strengthens the apprenticeship program but also highlights the platform’s broader mission, as it continues to extend its reach across critical government services.

GOV.UK One Login account holders are already saving up to 6 minutes each time they access a new service after proving their identity—a number set to increase as more departments come on board. The programme is also expected to save hundreds of millions of pounds in taxpayer money through improved efficiency and security.