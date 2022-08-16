Leading national recruitment firm bolstering its own workforce with new apprenticeship scheme

A national recruitment consultancy is creating opportunities to help and support the battle against rising youth unemployment and economic inactivity with a challenging new apprenticeship scheme.

AM2PM, based in Birmingham, West Midlands, is launching an incentives-led training programme to prepare ten learners for guaranteed jobs as recruiting specialists after 12 months on the course.

As part of the programme, every one of the learners will receive dedicated mentoring from AM2PM’s dynamic learning and development team. They will also benefit from coaching, guidance, and advice from outstanding recruitment professionals with decades of experience from long, successful careers in the sector.

The scheme is based on AM2PM’s experience working with leading businesses, including Boots, The Works, Persimmon Homes and GXO. It will be run across AM2PM’s extensive network of 18 branches – from Glasgow in the north to Coventry in the south.

Prizes will be on offer for the top-performing apprentices from monthly competitions held throughout the programme. Rewards could include football tickets, other sporting activities, and invitations to directors’ lunches.

AM2PM will reward the best-performing apprentices from the programme, which will be paid annually in line with the competition rules:

1st Place – £5,000

2nd Place – £3,000

3rd Place – £2,000

AM2PM will be promoting our apprentice opportunity at different venues around the country,withthe aimofrecruiting the best young talent that are looking for a true careerandan opportunitytowork for oneofthe nation’s most exciting recruitment brands.

Once we have carefully selected our chosen candidates: They will start their journey with AM2PM in September, successful applicants will be enrolled onto a recruitment consultant apprenticeship which is equal to A-levels. They will learn a variety of skills including how to perform in interviews, business administration, presentation skills, problem solving, client and candidate care and much, much more.

The scheme is a welcome boost for young people after figures revealed fewer school leavers are in work, education, or training than at any point in the last 12 years.

Figures released by the Department for Education in June showed the proportion of 16-year-olds out of work or education is the highest it has been for a decade – indicating that young people are struggling to get a foothold on the jobs ladder.

The UK economy is also struggling with high numbers of vacancies and people who are economically inactive (i.e., not looking for work, retired, or studying at university).

AM2PM is also offering a very competitive package to support young workers through their apprenticeship:

AM2PM will offer a competitive wage structure, with 16- to 18-year-old employees earning £4.81 per hour; 18- to 20-year-olds earning £6.83; and 21- to 22-year-olds earning £9.18.

There will be a £2,400 car allowance from day one for candidates with a licence, providing they have a car.

AM2PM will pay for bus passes for non-car drivers and in addition will support two fully paid driving lessons a month. Apprentices will also be provided with a full AM2PM uniform.

Apprentices’ will also be incentivised with pay rise opportunities throughout the year against a set criteria of £250 increments every 3 months.

The progress of the young learners will be tracked through AM2PM’s experienced leadership team and will be advertised through social media and our YouTube channels.

Owner and director of AM2PM, Peter McSheffrey said:

“Our aim is to give these young people an immersive, work-based experience, with the opportunity to develop skills in a growing industry ahead of a rewarding career within AM2PM.”

“Employers need to support young people into work and training as the problems we face cannot be surmounted by jobseekers, government, or businesses alone. It will take an all-hands-on-deck effort to ensure the UK economy continues to thrive.

“Recruitment firms have a vital part to play in this endeavour as only with a well-trained and work-ready recruitment workforce can we do our bit to overcome the labour market challenges holding down productivity.”

Full details on the scheme are available through this link.

