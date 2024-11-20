Leeds College of Building Celebrates Graduation of New Degree Apprentices

A group of Leeds College of Building Quantity Surveyor Degree Apprentices has graduated from London South Bank University. This is the first cohort of students to complete the higher-education programme and attend the London graduation ceremony.



Working in franchise partnership with London South Bank University, the College offers a Degree Apprenticeship in Construction Quantity Surveying. Launched in 2012, the degree apprenticeship programme carries full accreditation from the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB).

The course is aimed at individuals who want to progress to careers in construction quantity surveying and allows entry into careers with project management companies, government agencies, local authorities, and modelling specialists.

Apprentices are employed full-time while attending the College for six blocks throughout the year, two of which are taught online. This blended learning means employees can participate and learn from anywhere in the UK. After three years, apprentices can then work towards End Point Assessment with the CIOB and be awarded membership status (MCIOB) on completion.



Leeds College of Building Degree Apprenticeship Curriculum Manager, Nikki Carthy, said:



“I’m thrilled to see this first-ever group of degree students from Leeds College of Building graduate with the prestigious London South Bank University. I am immensely proud of their achievements, and it’s been amazing to watch this group bond over the years and make friends and professional contacts for life.



“These new progression routes mean students stay with us for longer. Our higher education numbers have expanded massively since the first degree apprenticeship students enrolled here. With around 100 students currently studying degree apprenticeship programmes, we are looking forward to producing even more graduates next year.

“Degree apprentices such as these are fantastic ambassadors for graduate careers in the construction industry. Alongside vital craft and trade skills, the sector desperately needs higher-level professionals to help innovate across specialisms, from advanced construction techniques to sustainability.”

Over the last five years, higher-level courses have grown to represent a significant proportion of the Leeds College of Building provision. Approximately 80% of the College’s University Centre delivery now covers Level 3 Advanced Apprenticeships, Higher, and Degree Apprenticeships. The College achieved Highly Commended Training Provider of the Year at the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 for nurturing talent to meet employers’ needs.

Victoria Gurfer, a Leeds College of Building graduate who progressed to the degree apprenticeship after studying at Level 5, said:

“Through the five years I studied at Leeds College of Building, I have had immense support from all of our tutors. When first starting the apprenticeship in 2019, I was nervous studying away from home and for a subject I had never studied before but the staff always made me feel comfortable to ask for help or support when I needed it.

“The were a number of projects throughout the five years where group work was compulsory. This was beneficial to me because it replicates working on a construction site with a project team. By carrying out my own section of work to help my team members, this helped me in practicing teamwork.

“Modules such as tendering and procurement, quantity surveyor project and advanced estimating have enhanced my technical skills as a quantity surveyor. I have thoroughly enjoyed the five years I spent at Leeds College of Building and am sad that it is over!”