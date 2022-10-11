Leeds College of Building Celebrates National T Levels Week

This week is the first National T Levels Week (Monday 10 – Friday 14 October 2022) – a celebration of the successful new two-year vocational training programme.

Leeds College of Building is now offering this new qualification to students with the introduction of the Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction T Level course.



Leeds College of Building is among a select number of education providers across England chosen to deliver this T Level programme from September 2022. At the heart of the course, a 45-day industry placement opens opportunities for the brightest talent entering the market.



T Levels are qualifications for 16- to 19-year-olds, taken after GCSEs. They are broadly equivalent in size to 3 A levels and focus on technical and vocational skills. They can help students into skilled employment, higher study, or apprenticeships.

These pioneering new qualifications have been designed in collaboration with leading employers to provide the skills businesses across the region need. The subject areas on offer reflect top business growth areas, such as construction.

Time is split between 80% classroom learning and 20% industry placement lasting approximately seven weeks. All students will develop a general understanding of construction, including accurate and appropriate measurements, construction methods and building regulations, digital engineering techniques, design principles and processes, CAD, mathematical problem-solving, and sustainability and environmental impact.

In addition to the core content, Leeds College of Building students will specialise in surveying and design for construction and the built environment. They will also study laser scanning – a land surveying method that can accurately measure and collect data from buildings and landscapes.

Nikki Davis, CEO & Principal at Leeds College of Building, said:



“Leeds College of Building is the UK’s only general Further Education college specialising in Construction and the Built Environment. As such, we are perfectly placed to work with our established network of regional and national employers to enhance T Level opportunities for students.



“T Level students at Leeds College of Building will have access to state-of-the-art facilities and specialist teaching expertise. Students also benefit from established progression opportunities within higher and degree-level apprenticeships at the College and employment opportunities through our construction partners.



“Leeds College of Building is committed to equality, diversity, and inclusion. This new qualification will help us to better serve the region’s young people and workforce, opening up even more opportunities into high paying, skilled jobs.”

Caddick Construction Limited is one of the employers offering Leeds College of Building T Level students work placements. Debbie Watson, Social Value Manager (Yorkshire) at Caddick Construction Ltd, said:

“The new T Levels are a great alternative to entry-level qualifications as they help students gain valuable ‘on the job’ experience whilst undertaking their qualification, which will give them a great advantage going forward in their career. It will also help employers gain an early insight into the latest talent pool, helping with recruitment and social value benefits. It also helps us to develop the knowledge, attitude, and skills of the students entering the built environment.

“Whilst working with us, students will spend time in each department at both our offices and on our sites to understand the workings of the main contractor. Students will also spend time with our consultants, such as the Architect, to understand how projects get to site, as well as spending time with subcontractors on our projects learning more about life on site.”

To find out more about T Levels starting in 2023, register your interest in attending the Leeds College of Building Open Event on Thursday 20 October, North Street Campus, 5-7pm.

