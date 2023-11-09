Leeds College of Building Construction Taster Promotes Lifelong Learning

Energy and regeneration specialist Equans held an interactive trades taster day at Leeds College of Building to promote exciting and varied construction careers.

Hosted at the College’s South Bank Campus, the event aimed to inspire young people and adults currently unemployed, looking to upskill, or considering changing to a career in construction.

Four interactive sessions gave the participants insight into the diverse roles of a bricklayer, electrician, and plumber. The practical workshops let attendees – including Jobcentre Plus referrals – try their hand at each trade, as well as learn more about roles and responsibilities. Equans is currently working on projects across Leeds to modernise, maintain and decarbonise the city’s social housing.

The event comes as the country celebrates Lifelong Learning Week (6 – 10 November), the annual celebration of adult learners and education providers across England. Part of the Learning and Work Institute’s flagship ‘Festival of Learning’ campaign, Lifelong Learning Week illustrates how adult learning can change lives and inspire individuals to fulfil their potential.

Courtney Ward, Social Value Officer at Equans, said:

“Lifelong learning is becoming ever more important as working lives lengthen, the population ages, and the needs of the economy change. There is a high demand for construction workers at present, particularly through the opportunities created by the Government’s ambition to decarbonise the UK’s homes, and the industry is in desperate need of more people to pick up tools.

“I asked our long-standing partner, Leeds College of Building, to work with us on the event as I’d previously attended their open day and saw the fantastic practical activities they offered. This hands-on taster day was far more engaging than simply listening to a talk and was a great way to illuminate potential career paths in the construction sector.”

Alistair Mitchell, Leeds College of Building Curriculum Manager for the full-time and adult plumbing provision, added:

“Leeds College of Building has worked with Equans for many years as a trusted apprenticeship training provider. We work together to nurture apprentices and full-time students across construction specialisms such as Plumbing and Electrical installations. This event is the latest development in this fantastic partnership.

“I am delighted with how well the trade taster day went and how much positive feedback we received. These types of events are vital if we are to meet government targets and fill critical skills gaps across the UK construction sector.”

Learn more about courses, training, and apprenticeships for adult learners at the next Leeds College of Building open day: Saturday 18 November, 10am – 1pm, South Bank Campus. Register your place: www.lcb.ac.uk/events