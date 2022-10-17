Leeds College of Building Focuses on Student Support for Colleges Week 2022

The fifth annual Colleges Week, a national celebration of further education providers, commences today (17-21 October 2022).



As this year’s awareness campaign centres on the theme of ‘Staff, Students, and Skills,’ Leeds College of Building is focusing on student support to help counter the devastating effects of the cost-of-living crisis.



Leeds College of Building is the only specialist general further education construction college in the UK. It teaches around 5,500 students across more than 200 courses related to construction and the built environment (a sector in need of talent to fill significant skills gaps in the industry).



The College trains nearly 2,800 apprentices across diverse subject areas with the support of over 600 employer partners across the UK. More students than ever before are benefitting from apprenticeships and the ability to “earn while you learn” during this difficult financial period.



The College will offer student support and guidance during Colleges Week at the ‘Next Gen Choices Fair’ at the Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road in Leeds. Taking place on Tuesday 18 October, Leeds College of Building will be represented alongside education providers from across the region.



Over 1,200 pupils are booked to attend the careers event during the day, with parents/carers and students aged 14-16 able to visit from 4-7 pm. Live demos will take place throughout the event, and Leeds College of Building staff will be available to help with any course or support queries.

The first Leeds College of Building Open Event of the academic year is also set to take place this week on Thursday 20 October, 5-7 pm, North Street Campus. Students will be able to tour workshops for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.



Alongside finding out about the varied and exciting careers in construction and the build environment, attendees can speak to a team of dedicated support staff. The College offers personal guidance, welfare and safeguarding advice, financial and transport support, and progression and employer engagement activities to ensure each student reaches their potential.



Financial support from the College can include half-fare bus passes, bursaries and access to the Learner Support Fund, free meals, help with applying to trust and charity grants, Advanced Learner Loans, Tuition Fee Loans, Maintenance Loans for Living Costs, and discounts from local suppliers for stationery, protective clothing, and drawing equipment.



Nikki Davis, Principal & CEO of Leeds College of Building, said:

“For this year’s Colleges Week, Leeds College of Building is focusing on ways in which it can support students during the cost-of-living crisis. We understand that times are incredibly tough for many families. Our staff are available to talk to students, parents, and carers about construction courses that offer great prospects and employment opportunities, as well as the ways in which we can give financial support to help make life a little easier.”



At events this week, students can learn about the College’s latest vocational qualification: the Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction T Level. A 45-day industry placement opens opportunities for the brightest talent entering the market and offers excellent progression and employment opportunities.

The College’s University Centre offers higher-level qualifications including HNCs, HNDs, and even a BSc (Hons) Civil Engineering Site Management Degree Apprenticeship. Students studying these higher-level and professional qualifications can progress onto well-paid jobs in respected professions such as Transport Planning, Quantity Surveying, and Civil Engineering without amassing the debt typically associated with higher education.

