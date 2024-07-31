Leeds College of Building Students Make National SkillBuild Final

Eight Leeds College of Building students have qualified for the SkillBuild National Final 2024, taking place from 19th-21st November at the Milton Keynes Marshall Arena.



The annual SkillBuild event is the largest multi-trade competition in the UK for construction trainees and apprentices. Delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), the competition brings together the brightest talent to battle it out and be crowned winner of their chosen trade.

Only the top eight highest-scoring competitors from SkillBuild regional qualifiers are selected each year for the finals. This year saw over 1,000 registrations across ten construction trades and 19 regional heats (including a West Yorkshire regional heat on 4th June at Leeds College of Building).

As each level of competition progresses, participants are tested on their technical abilities, time management, character and commitment to develop confidence and life skills. The finalists from Leeds College of Building this year are:



Plastering

Wesley Proud



Roof Slating & Tiling

Levente Szasz

George Jewitt-Knot |

Daniel Sperry

Samuel Jinks

Alfie Waddington

Wall & Floor Tiling

Holly Taylor Whitehead

Ben Gordon

At the national final, competitors will work under pressure within strict timelines and be asked to construct a project set by an expert panel of judges. Over three days, within an 18-hour time frame, the project will test knowledge, health and safety protocols, skills and abilities and will be marked by the judges at the end of the competition.

Mark Sims, Leeds College of Building Skillbuild Coordinator, said:



“We are so proud to have seven SkillBuild participants secure their place in the national finals. The dedication, hard work, and commitment applied by both learners and staff is second-to-none. We, as a college, would like to wish each and every competitor the best of luck and hopefully our learners will secure some medal places too!