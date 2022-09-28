Leeds Trinity University launches new Nursing programmes to support the NHS

The University is introducing three Nursing degrees to respond to key public sector workforce needs in the Leeds City Region and beyond.

Leeds Trinity will be offering three Nursing degrees, starting in January 2024 subject to approval by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), in Adult Nursing, Learning Disabilities Nursing, and Mental Health Nursing.

The programmes are aligned to the principles and values of the NHS Constitution and are being co-designed by Leeds Trinity’s academic experts in partnership with clinical practice partners, service users and carers to respond to demands on the NHS in Yorkshire.

Nursing students at Leeds Trinity will spend approximately half of their time in practice in a variety of different settings. Placements will reflect the integrated care system to ensure that students are able to work confidently across all parts of it.

The programmes will prepare students to provide personalised care to people in hospital, their homes and the community, as well as maximise the use of digital health technology.

Specialised teaching facilities including a clinical skills suite, simulation ward, and a replicated, digitally enhanced community flat will also provide students with the equipment to practise clinical skills in a safe and controlled environment.

Associate Professor (Professional Practice) and Academic Lead for Nursing at Leeds Trinity University Abigail Lancaster has over twenty years’ experience in clinical practice, as a Registered Mental Health Nurse in both hospital and community settings.

Abi said: “The innovative Nursing degrees we are introducing at Leeds Trinity University will enable students to develop the knowledge and skills needed for this rewarding career, where each day gives you the opportunity to make a difference to people’s health and wellbeing.

“In a recent YouGov UK poll*, nursing was chosen by members of the public as the profession which makes the biggest contribution to society, which demonstrates the high regard people have for the work that nurses do.

“With a focus on holistic and interprofessional practice, Leeds Trinity University students will be compassionate, competent, highly knowledgeable and skilled future nurses able to provide personalised responses which put people at the centre of care delivery. This is a very exciting development for Leeds Trinity and I look forward to meeting students at Open Days soon.”

The introduction of this subject area is part of a programme of growth and transformation at Leeds Trinity University, aligned to its Strategic Plan 2021-26.

Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, commented:

“This is a pivotal moment for Leeds Trinity as we widen our provision and seek to support the NHS in the Leeds City Region and beyond.

“As a career-led University with values rooted in care, service and social justice, our new Nursing programmes will equip even more of our graduates with the skills and experience to make a positive contribution to society.

“With our new courses, we are also investing in our facilities to provide an outstanding educational experience, develop our learners for careers of the future, and meet skills needs. This is an example of the University’s Strategic Plan coming to life and I look forward to making continued progress.”

In addition to Nursing, Leeds Trinity University is also introducing a new degree in Biomedical Science, starting in September 2023.

Leeds Trinity University is holding Open Days on 1 and 22 October and 19 November for prospective students. For further information visit leedstrinity.ac.uk/open-days.

*Nurses top UK poll on who makes biggest contribution to society

