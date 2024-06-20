Leicester College launches metal fabrication workshop

Leicester College (@LeicesterColl) has launched a cutting-edge metal fabrication workshop to train apprentices and students for careers in the advanced manufacturing engineering sector. The new facility at the St Margaret’s Campus will directly benefit Level 3 Metal Fabricator Apprentices by providing them with access to the latest industry-standard equipment, hands-on experience, and expert guidance in precision welding and metal fabrication.

Leicester College has invested in 22 new welding machines and 2 plasma cutters for the metal fabrication facility. The new equipment includes the Kronos 320T MIG/MAG, Kronos 400T Duo, and the Titanium 230 AC/DC TIG, all from GYS. This advanced technology will ensure apprentices receive the most up-to-date training, preparing them for successful careers in metal fabrication.

Derek King, Managing Director of Kings Welding Supplies, said: “The work that Leicester College does in promoting welding to the next generation is incredible. I attended this college myself back in the day and seeing the continued investment in welding equipment shows the dedication they have in training young people.”

“We are thrilled to have access to such advanced equipment from GYS,” said Nick Waldrum, Apprenticeship Commercial Manager at Leicester College spokesperson for Leicester College. “This partnership with Kings Welding Supplies Ltd. and GYS will be instrumental in providing our apprentices with the skills and experience they need to excel in the industry.”

Debi Donnarumma, Vice Principal, Study Programmes and Apprenticeships at Leicester College said: “Leicester College apprenticeship programmes are building solid foundations for the future, not just training welders and fabricators, but nurturing talent that will drive innovation and growth in the Leicester and Leicestershire region for years to come.

“That is why we have invested in industry standard equipment and technology to help local and regional business to future proof their workforce, increase productivity and remain competitive. We want to equip our students and apprentices with the skills and experience they need to succeed and help businesses to thrive.”