Llanelli woman with “heart of gold” wins Inspire! Adult Learning Award

Retirement can be an opportunity for a slower pace of life, but for one Llanelli woman it has opened her up to a whole new world of adult learning and community volunteering.

Gloria Beynon is a retired teaching assistant who has devoted her life to caring for others, whether that was raising her own children, nurturing her grandchildren or serving as a steady presence within her community.

Rather than seeing age as a limitation, Gloria has embraced it as an opportunity, proving that lifelong learning is not just possible, but transformative.

Now a Community Volunteer Ambassador at Connecting Youth Children and Adults (CYCA) in Llanelli, she uses her experience and newfound skills to empower others by leading a Cooking on a Budget workshop for young mothers, helping them prepare nourishing meals and stretching their budgets further.

In recognition of her work, Gloria has won the Ageing Well Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Brangwyn Hall, Swansea on September 18. She is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales which runs from September 15-21, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. The awards are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

Last summer, Gloria played a key role in the CYCA’s Lles y Bwyd food poverty project, supporting families in need by helping to prepare 301 meals.

“Her warm presence and ability to connect with parents, particularly those with additional learning needs, made her an invaluable part of the initiative,” said Lianna Davies, Gloria’s CYCA mentor. “She now independently runs weekly cooking sessions – handling the planning, budgeting, shopping and delivery with no staff assistance.”

Gloria’s journey with CYCA began when her grandson attended their Flying Start nursery. Eager to engage, she participated in their Conversational Play course, which sparked an interest in learning and community involvement.

Encouraged by her rediscovered passion, Gloria embarked on an accredited Agored Cymru Level 1 Resilience course and has gone on to complete six accredited courses.

“Being a part of CYCA has had an enormous impact on both my life and my grandson’s,” said Gloria. “Personally, it’s been incredible to get out of the house, connect with other adults and take part in courses that fit around my commitments.

“Learning has reawakened my mind beyond childcare, boosting my confidence and overall well-being. Volunteering has introduced me to so many wonderful families and CYCA has given my grandson the confidence to thrive among his peers. It’s a fantastic experience that I would recommend to anybody of any age.”

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week. Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said:

“Adult Learners’ Week is a chance to celebrate the achievements of learners and to inspire people to discover how learning can positively change their lives.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to take a change of direction and renew their career at whatever stage of life they are at. The Inspire! Adult Learning Awards stories show just how much can be achieved when people are supported to overcome barriers and return to learning.”

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Learning is a lifelong journey that enriches every part of who we are. Whether we’re picking up a new skill for our career, our health, or just for the sheer joy of it, each step we take in learning boosts our confidence and sense of purpose.

“In a rapidly evolving world, it’s vital to support and celebrate the adults in Wales who embrace learning at various stages of life. Their commitment to developing new skills not only transforms their own lives but also helps build a more resilient and adaptable future for our communities.”