From education to employment
London South Bank University has teamed up with FDM Group to create ‘earn while you learn’ apprenticeships

London South Bank University (LSBU) September 28, 2022
0 Comments
FDM Group, a professional services provider with a focus on technology, has announced a major expansion of its apprenticeship programme in a new partnership with London South Bank University.

The FDM apprenticeship scheme offers new joiners the opportunity to gain degree-level qualifications as part of an innovative training course. Candidates are given full vocational training in key IT roles, alongside study, as part of the government-approved level six Bachelor of Science Degree in Digital and Technology.

FDM has already seen its first candidate enrol on the BSc apprentice programme at London South Bank, with many more new joiners soon to follow. As part of FDM Group’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, the apprenticeship programme will aim to create a strong gender balance, encouraging women to sign-up and benefit from the scheme.

FDM already has a partnership in place with Sheffield Hallam University and this new agreement is the latest in a series of collaborations with key academic institutions across the UK.

Manjinder Chhokran, Head of Business Engagement (Apprenticeship Team), London South Bank University comments:

“Apprenticeship courses are a vital route for helping people gain the necessary skills to thrive in the technology industry, whilst benefitting from on-the-job training. We are very proud to be working with FDM Group to widen access to these courses, helping support people from disadvantaged and diverse backgrounds to benefit from world-class degree courses.”

Rod Flavell, CEO, FDM Group comments:

“This is another very exciting development in our apprenticeship programme, which has been designed to break down barriers that all too often prevent young people from gaining a foothold in the technology industry.

We’re proud to be working alongside London South Bank University to spread opportunity and access to these critical courses, which have the potential to transform lives and give young people across the whole country access to a fantastic career.”

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
London South Bank University (LSBU)

