Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains puts Aston University students on career fast track

The company has been supporting students to start careers in motorsports

Scheme helps University students from under-represented groups

Seven students won paid summer studentships, two received graduate job offers.

A partnership with Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains has put Aston University students on the fast track to careers in engineering and motorsports.

For the last year the company has been supporting University students from under-represented groups to start careers in motorsports.

The scheme includes guest lectures, workshops, studentships, mentoring and fast-track routes to interview for a placement or graduate scheme with Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains.

Students in the department of mechanical, biomedical and design engineering, part of the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, benefitted from the programme which started in October 2022.

One year into the scheme, more than three hundred students have taken part in various activities, with seven winning places on paid summer studentships, five put on a fast-track interview course and two receiving graduate job offers.

Mike Nash, Head of Human Resources at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains said:

“Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains design, manufacture, build, test and operate entire Formula 1 power units from concept to racing, and in doing so we need a depth of expertise in both hardware and software across all elements of our Formula 1 hybrid power unit, as well as for a number of advanced technology research and development programmes, for non F1 applicants.”

“The aim of the partnership is to develop a programme of support to break down barriers and encourage a more diverse and inclusive pool of talent to apply for career opportunities in motorsports and advanced technologies.”

Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) contacted Aston University’s alumni team to establish the diversity & social mobility scholarship programme.

Executive director of alumni relations and development, Kerrie Holland said:

“None of this would have been possible without the amazing support from all at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains Ltd.

“Over 90% of our students attended a state school and approximately 50% of our students are from areas considered the least advantaged in the UK.

“In just 12 months the scheme has empowered and supported students from backgrounds that are currently under-represented in motorsports and the wider engineering industry thereby enabling growth of diversity within the industry benefiting society and industry.”

Head of the Aston University’s School of Engineering and Technology Dr Laura Leslie said:

“It is wonderful to partner with such an exciting company. Their world-class approaches to engineering, teamwork and personal and professional development are inspiring, and it is great to be working with them to help make motorsports a more inclusive and diverse industry.

“The experience our students have had working with the team over the last year has been exceptional. We know our students are capable of amazing things and this partnership opens up opportunities for them to see the motorsports industry from a new perspective.”

Published in