MHR’s Learning Management System supports hundreds of UK businesses, in the face of growing recruitment and retention challenges

Companies turn to training as British Chamber of Commerce reports record recruitment and retention challenges

Training delivered for more than 65,000 people across 100+ organisations bolstering retention figures

MHR, the HR, payroll, and finance expert, has today released data highlighting the importance to, and focus on, workplace training, for UK companies amid a wealth of issues pertaining to recruitment and retention. This news comes as companies are facing the highest level of recruitment challenges on record, according to the British Chambers of Commerce.

Under their two key solutions, People First and iTrent, MHR offers an integrated Learning Management System (LMS) that allows employers to suggest, track and record workplace learning. With MHR’s LMS, companies are able to:

Develop and provide personalised learning strategies for each team member

Integrate eLearning modules into existing processes

Manage in-house apprenticeship and internship programmes

Provide industry certification reminders for each team member

Position themselves as an employer of choice by prioritising career growth

The MHR LMS is currently used by over 100 UK businesses, including high street retailers, public bodies, and large charitable organisations, and in the year to date has supported:

Training for more than 65,000 UK workers

Across 500 separate courses (equivalent to almost 3 courses every working day of 2023 so far)

Offers our customers access to over 91,000 learning courses pulling together from over 250 different suppliers

Anton Roe, CEO, MHR, comments:

“The recruitment and retention challenges facing UK businesses today are unprecedented, with an aggressive race for talent exacerbated by a widening skills gap. As such, it is vitally important that businesses are able to engage, upskill, develop, and retain the talent within their existing workforce.

“At MHR, we are proud to have a long track record supporting businesses in this regard, most notably through our Learning Management System, which is available to both iTrent and People First users, and has delivered training to more than 65,000 UK workers year-to-date.”

