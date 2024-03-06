Morgan Sindall Construction back golden generation of construction in Great Yarmouth

As work continues to progress at the redevelopment of the former Palmers department store in Great Yarmouth, Morgan Sindall Construction’s Eastern Counties business has welcomed more than 40 local students to see the project taking shape.

Morgan Sindall Construction, which is carrying out the work on behalf of Great Yarmouth Borough Council to create The Place – a £17m library, university and learning hub – has agreed a new two-year partnership with East Norfolk Sixth Form College to deliver job opportunities and placements for students.

Procured via SCAPE Construction, a direct award framework process designed to drive collaboration, time and cost efficiencies and meaningful social value, The Place will be home to the town’s public library – replacing its current location in Tolhouse Road – along with adult learning, a registry office and other community services such as Citizen’s Advice.

It will also be the base for a new University Learning Centre from where East Coast College and the University of Suffolk will offer degree and diploma courses, as well as access to higher education and adult learning courses.

The ambitious project is being funded via £8.1m from the government’s Town Deal, with a further £3.4m from the Future High Streets Fund. East Coast College and the University of Suffolk are contributing £3.5m and Norfolk County Council £2m.

As part of Morgan Sindall’s new partnership, 15 T-Level students from East Norfolk Sixth Form College and 25 brickwork students from East Coast College visited The Place. They were shown around the site and learned about the additional considerations around the project regarding health and safety, carbon capture and modern methods of construction.

The East Coast College brickwork students will be returning to the site throughout the year to get hands-on experience assisting in the renovation of the external masonry and brickwork at The Place.

Helen Clements, Senior Social Value Manager at Morgan Sindall Construction in the East, said:

“At Morgan Sindall we are committed to creating social value where it is most needed within the communities that we operate. A career in construction offers a world of training, skills and overall benefits.

“We want to champion the next generation of talent and working directly with sixth forms and colleges is the best way to do that. The new partnership will aim to educate the next generation on the benefits of a career in construction, as well as the future of the industry regarding sustainability, social value and digital transformation.”

Councillor Daniel Candon, Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s portfolio holder for economic development and growth, said:

”The Place is hugely significant for Great Yarmouth and demonstrates our commitment to working hard to help fulfil the aspirations of those in our community.

“Seeing local students being able to participate in this project as part of their learning is really important as The Place begins fulfilling its role as a key part of our aim of improving educational opportunities for the people of Great Yarmouth. We are grateful to Morgan Sindall and all of our partners as we work towards delivering the jobs and careers of the future.’’

Morgan Sindall has already offered two work placements to students at East Norfolk College. This will equate to more than 315 placement hours at The Place project, working across a range of different roles including pre-construction, design management, health and safety, environment, project management and quantity surveying.

Amber Wells, one of the two students from East Norfolk Sixth Form College to be offered a placement with Morgan Sindall, said:

“The visit was really interesting. Listening to the team explain what they are doing on the old Palmers site was very exciting. It’s sometimes hard to visualise in the classroom, so being able to come and see the work brings it to life and confirms this is definitely the industry I want to work in.”