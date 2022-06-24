MTI IS BACKING SKILLS TO POWER BATTERY TECHNOLOGY AT EXPO

The MIRA Technology Institute (MTI) is set to take part in a giant expo for the electric vehicle and battery technology supply chain where it will highlight opportunities for vital skills training in the automotive sector.

The Vehicle Electrification Expo, due to be held on 29 and 30 June 2022 at the NEC in Birmingham, will provide an opportunity for the sector to explore the latest powertrains designed to maximise the efficiency, safety and sustainability of all types of electric vehicles.

Lisa Bingley, Director of Operations at the MTI said, “It is critical that we address the importance of educating, upskilling, and recruiting new talent particularly as we anticipate the launch of the UK’s largest Gigafactory in our region which is vital for the continued success of the automotive industry, creating thousands of green jobs, attracting up to £2bn of investment, and supporting the drive for Net Zero.

“The challenge of vehicle electrification could not be more high profile or more urgent. Electrification, alongside the process of industrial digitisation, represents the biggest challenge to the sector for a generation. It is taking place alongside the rapid rollout of technologies based on increased automation, the use of data, AI, and machine learning. COP26 provided added impetus to the goal to achieve Net Zero carbon by 2050 and to meet the government’s deadline of banning the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030.

“We have a critical role to play in responding to the climate emergency and the energy challenges that drive new modes of mobility and support a green sustainable future. We are on the cusp of a step change in electric vehicle adoption with the number of EV registrations doubling in the last year and hundreds of new models being supported by a growing network of charging points. We are looking forward to meeting businesses of all sizes across the sector at the Vehicle Electrification Expo so they can find out about the wide range of skills training options available to their workforce.”

The MTI is the result of a unique collaboration led by North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, and its partners, HORIBA MIRA, Coventry University, the University of Leicester, and Loughborough University. It provides a specialist facility designed specifically to train the next generation of engineers in the emerging technology areas of electrification and driverless cars.

Since it first opened its doors, the MTI has welcomed over 32,000 students and delegates. This includes over 1,100 studying for accredited qualifications from a Level 1 Institute of the Motor Industry certificate up to Masters’ degrees, and over 700 following apprenticeships at all levels. More than 10,000 automotive professionals have taken part in professional development activities.

Working with education partners in further and higher education, the MTI offers a full spectrum of training opportunities from apprenticeships to bespoke and commercial courses for businesses from across the sector, from SMEs to large organisations.

As a dedicated resource for the automotive industry, the training is highly relevant and can be accessed by the full range and size of businesses within the sector including Tier 1 automotive businesses within the supply chain, and major international corporates.

You can visit the MTI at the Vehicle Electrification Expo on stand 17-619 which is located adjacent to the Networking Lounge.

Published in