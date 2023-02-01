Rentokil Initial paves the way as top apprenticeship employer

Rentokil Initial is one of the largest business services companies in the world, and offers both a Level 2 Apprenticeship in Customer Service, and a Level 3 Team Leader Programme Management Apprenticeship, with each benefitting from full salaries. They are each open to candidates nationwide. Additionally, the company uses external providers for specialist skills courses, such as Level 3 Carpentry and Joinery to ensure apprentices are offered a wide range of training.

Rentokil Initial has placed 24th in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers for two years running, and has a 99.6 per cent pass rate for its Level 2 Customer Service apprenticeship programme. As always successful candidates in 2023 will have the opportunity to experience hands-on training in one of Europe’s best training facilities in the industry, as well as further opportunities to undertake additional industry-leading courses.

Sharon Wands, HR Manager at Rentokil Initial, said:

“Our people are at the heart of what we do, working alongside and supporting our clients and the public to stay safe in their everyday lives. Social and technological changes are powering rapid change in hygiene and pest control, opening up long-term career opportunities for each of our apprentices and we’re proud to invest in developing the next generation of our expert workforce.”

Sharon added: “This year’s theme for National Apprenticeship Week is ‘’Skills for Life’. For those who are starting out, and for those looking to enhance their skills in a new career, our apprenticeship schemes offer an excellent base for our colleagues to not only build on their abilities, but inspire, support and encourage individuals in finding the right pathways for them.

“We’ve been committed to providing thorough and tailored training and development opportunities for our colleagues, through our apprenticeship scheme since 2017. We were delighted to be able to offer permanent positions to almost 100 apprentices in 2022, and are looking forward to welcoming a new apprentice cohort in 2023.”

Case study 1: Level 3 Team Leader Programme Management Apprenticeship

Siema Lewis, Service Team Leader at Rentokil Initial, Siema said:

“Previously, I had always associated apprenticeships with younger people who were leaving school; never considering it as an option for me, as a 39 year-old single mother who had worked in multiple fields.

“But how wrong I was! I wanted a challenge and to learn new skills and the apprenticeship was a great option to do just that. The thought of gaining a qualification that could help me improve my career chances gave me a real drive to succeed.

“Though my first few months were spent adjusting to working and learning, I was surrounded by an invaluable support system. The team at Rentokil Initial were incredible, offering me flexibility and encouragement, and instilling a confidence in me that I didn’t know was there. This scheme has given me the opportunity and, more importantly, the confidence to come out of hiding in the background and shine.”

Having now passed with a distinction, Siema is looking forward to continuing her career with Rentokil Initial with a new set of skills and a desire to continue learning.

Case study 2: Level 2 Apprenticeship in Customer Service

Ryan Powell, is currently a Learning Coordinator at Rentokil Initial, and completed his apprenticeship in 2021, when he was working for Rentokil Pest Control. He previously worked as a chef, and joined the company keen to gain further experience in the public health field.

Ryan said: “Following the pandemic I was keen to gain experience in a customer-facing role. I had always been interested in the public health field, and wanted an opportunity that would allow me to specialise and learn at a more rapid pace than if I had chosen the University route, and Rentokil Initials apprenticeship offered just that.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time so far at Rentokil Initial. The team, in particular, are incredible at encouraging us to pursue avenues that spark interest. For example, during my apprenticeship, I was surprised to find I really enjoyed mentoring and teaching new starters, so I reached out to my managers, and was able to move onto a Learning Coordinator role, where I am now.”

