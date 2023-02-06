National Apprenticeship Week: Skills for Life

This year, the UK’s National Apprenticeship Week 2023 (6 -12th February) will focus on the theme “Skills For Life”.

National Apprenticeship Week brings together apprenticeship ambassadors, MPs, training providers, apprentices, parents and employers to celebrate the work being done across the whole apprenticeship community, promoting apprenticeships and their impact.

Sector Response

Matt Ravenhill, Director, EMEA Corporate Learning at D2L:

“To truly deliver skills for life, there needs to be a serious cultural change in the way we value, deliver and measure learning. The government, education and enterprise all have a joint responsibility to help prepare individuals for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Businesses have a significant role to play to help ensure apprenticeships are a success by shifting away from the traditional mode of learning and having the right tools in place that will enable them to make full use of their expertise.

“Apprenticeships also encourage multigenerational workforces, which present a particular set of advantages to companies striving to build the right blend of skills. Initiatives that expand digital skills, while capitalising on the knowledge of experienced employees, are important to companies’ competitive market positions.

“Some tips for organisations wanting to build skills for life into their workforces include reviewing their existing onboarding initiatives to ensure they take account of different employees’ needs, which are likely to have changed. Companies can also introduce micro-credentials – shorter courses delivered ‘on demand’ through flexible learning pathways that provide a way to rapidly upskill employees of all experience levels in targeted areas. Knowledge transfer through mentoring can also build bridges within workforces and take advantage of the skills and strengths of the entire demographic for a sustainable pipeline of talent.

“To ensure the success of modern apprenticeships, hybrid working must be supported through hybrid learning; workplaces entirely tied to the office for in-person training will find learning and development in the hybrid era especially challenging. A blended model will mean employees are equipped to build skills anytime, anywhere, on their own terms.”

