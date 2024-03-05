National Seafood Chef of the Year Competition 2024

The search is on for the National Seafood Chef of the Year 2024 – as the prestigious competition opens for entries.

The highly regarded competition created by the Grimsby Institute is now in its 27th year and promises competitors a seafood competition like no other.

The competition, open to all full-time and college-based modern apprentice chefs under the age of 25, not only gives them a chance to demonstrate their talent but also gives valuable industry experience and a platform to demonstrate their flair, understanding and ability.

It is highly regarded across the industry for the valuable experience it gives these young chefs and the calibre of judges and prizes it attracts. Previous years have seen Nathan Outlaw, Rick Stein, Jean-Christophe Novelli, Mitch Tonks, Mark Hix, Cyrus Todiwala and Aiden Byrne amongst the judging panel.

The young chefs will compete in one of three regional heats to be held at Sunderland College on 3rd May, City College Norwich on 10th May and Coleg Llandrillo on 17th May.

Teams of two will work to produce a three-course seafood menu, where they will choose from a variety of sustainably sourced seafood:

Starter

· Rainbow Trout and/or Mackerel

Intermediate

· Scallops and/or Clams

Main

· Whole Seabass

· Whole Whiting

· Whole Lemon Sole

The successful nine teams from the heats will progress to the Grand Final at the Grimsby Institute on Friday, 7th June, where they will cook a three-course menu which will include an innovation test. The test will challenge the finalists with a surprise recipe which requires them to produce an intermediate course using a specified list of ingredients. The winning team will receive an amazing mystery prize this year, with the other prizes being announced over the next few months.

Carrie Vaughan, Grimsby Institute Skills & Employability Coordinator, said:

“We are honoured to be hosting this phenomenal competition in it’s 27th year. This competition provides an exquisite platform for trainee chefs to showcase their culinary talent with seafood being at the forefront. We’re delighted to be collaborating with prestigious judges and sponsors to elevate the competition. This competition allows competitors to create networks with great chefs and professionals, in turn assisting with career success for competitors. We’re looking forward to see what creations the talented chefs bring to the table this year.”

Colleges have until Thursday, 28th March 2024, to submit their entries, paper judging will take place in the first week of April. Each submission must include a three-course menu using the specified fish species and a summary of ingredient costs for each dish, including the method of production for each dish. All entries should be submitted via email to or via post to Carrie Vaughan, National Seafood Chef of the Year, Competition Director, The Grimsby Institute, Nuns Corner, Grimsby, N E Lincs, DN34 5BQ.

Competition website: National Seafood Chef of the Year