Netcom Training Secures Contract worth £2.4 Million from Department for Education to Deliver Digital Skills Bootcamps Across England 

Context Public Relations Context January 5, 2024
The Department for Education selected Netcom Training as a national partner for its digital skills courses   

Digital skills training provider Netcom Training has secured more than £2.4 million from the Department for Education (DfE) to deliver courses nationwide. The announcement follows the success of the ongoing training delivered by Netcom Training and combined authorities across England.  

Netcom will be providing places for 640 learners on the part-time, online courses. They cover a range of topics including Cyber Security, Business Data Analytics, Infrastructure Technician and Digital Marketing. Starting 1st January 2024 and free at the point of the trainee, the courses will create opportunities for people to explore new areas of expertise and diversify their skillset while providing a pool of skilled professionals for local businesses. 

Netcom Training’s courses aim to contribute to the narrowing of the digital skills gap and develop the UK’s existing talent with adaptable and current course material. Applications are open to anyone aged 19 years and over currently residing in the United Kingdom, particularly individuals from underserved communities.  

Kevin Vashi, Director of Netcom Training, said:

“We are proud of the achievements of our trainers, learners, and staff in 2023. Their hard work has contributed immensely to the upskilling and the supporting of local communities in areas across the UK. In 2024, we look forward to expanding from our regional focus and delivering our range of courses to learners on a national scale.” 

The agreement demonstrates the DfE and Netcom Training’s commitment to growing digital talent. This news follows £12.8 million in devolved Adult Education Budget (AEB) and Free Courses for Jobs (FCFJ) funding, aimed at providing training in different specialities over the next five years. 

