New Bellway development in Crawley supports local jobs and apprentices

Bellway is supporting jobs and apprenticeships in Crawley by inviting local firms to work on its Riverbrook Place development of 185 homes.

L&M Carpentry Ltd, which is based at Copthorne, near Crawley, has 12 people working on the site, including three apprentices.

It has been contracted to carry out work at the development off Steers Lane, including building roofs, hanging doors and installing internal walls.

The firm has been working on site since July last year the development is expected to support 30 construction jobs before building work ends next year.

Scott Lyons, Director of L&M Carpentry Ltd, said:

“We have been working with Bellway for several years now and when I saw the launch of Riverbrook Place, I was keen to collaborate.

“The location of the site has been really beneficial to our employees. Over half of our workforce live within two miles of the development and are able to walk or cycle to work. Our apprentices study at Crawley College so the location is ideal for them, especially since some of them are unable to drive yet.

“We are pleased to have been able to take on apprentices and provide work for people in the local area. Being an apprentice once myself from Crawley College, I know the importance of these opportunities for local young people.”

Bellway is building 111 private homes and 74 affordable homes at Riverbrook Place.

Gary Carroll, Construction Manager for Bellway South London, said:

“As well as providing high-quality new homes for the local community, the development at Riverbrook Place has generated a significant number of jobs for the local area.

“We have worked with L&M Carpentry previously and the quality of their work means we were pleased to be able to work with them again in Crawley.

“Sustainability sits at the centre of our business and our developments, so it is particularly pleasing that so many of our contractors can walk into work, helping to reduce the number of vehicles on the road at the beginning and end of the day.”

