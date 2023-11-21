New Chair of West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges Announced

The West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges has appointed Nikki Davis, CEO and Principal of Leeds College of Building as its new Chair.

In 2022, Nikki was appointed the first ever female CEO and Principal at Leeds College of Building.

Nikki, who brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, is committed to leading this unique collaboration of colleges to transform lives through learning, and strive for continuous improvement for FE in West Yorkshire.

Nikki will chair the consortium which consists of the seven principals of the FE Colleges in West Yorkshire. The board meets regularly to agree collaborative opportunities that will increase the skills of the people and businesses of the region. The consortium strives to build capacity, increase accessibility and drive up the quality of learning in West Yorkshire’s colleges and partner organisations.

As Chair, Nikki will work closely with the principals and WYCC Director, Joanne Patrickson to influence and support the skills agenda in the region, and work with key partners such as the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, chambers of commerce and other partners working to meet the skills needs.

Nikki Davis, CEO and Principal of Leeds College of Building, said:



“I am delighted to take up the role of West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges Chair. This is an exciting time for WYCC, and I look forward to supporting its important work with education providers and businesses to boost crucial skill levels across the region.

“Collaborating on WYCC projects is essential to tackle regional skills gaps and contribute to economic growth. As Chair, I hope to support even more initiatives promoting training in digital technologies and green skills alongside furthering social mobility and diversity across our regional workforce.”

Joanne Patrickson, Project Director for WYCC said:

“We are really pleased that Nikki is chairing the consortium. Nikki brings so much to the role and has a great insight into FE and the regional skills agenda, we will value and welcome her support.”

Under the collaboration of the consortium, the colleges have just secured nearly £7million in funding from the Department for Education, the Local Skills Improvement Fund. This funding will be managed by the WYCC across the seven college partners to digitise teaching and learning across a number of key sectors.

WYCC also delivers on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Skills Connect project and provides The Green Skills Service for businesses.

WYCC partner colleges Leeds College of Building, Bradford College, Calderdale College, Kirklees College, Luminate Education Group, Heart of Yorkshire Education Group and Shipley College.

