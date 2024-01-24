New Competence Framework launched for Project Managers in the Built Environment in England

A new Competence Framework that applies to the management of projects in the built environment has launched this January, following changes in the recently introduced Building Safety Act.

Introduced in response to learnings from the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the new Framework will have significant implications for project professionals working in the built environment and aims to ensure project professionals have a clear understanding of how safer buildings can be created.

The new Competence Framework, initially chaired by Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, was developed by Working Group 10 – Project Managers of the Competence Steering Group (CSG) established by the Industry Response Group (IRG).

Professor Egbu said: “I am proud to have led the ‘Working Group 10 – Project Managers’ for over four years, and it is pleasing to see the Competence Framework published in line with the start of a new year. The work by many in the sector will continue as tools, knowledge and society develops. The work from this group will inform the sector for years to come and play a part in helping to create safer buildings for all.

“The Competence Framework for Project Managers will also be informative and useful to Leeds Trinity University’s Project Management students at Leeds Trinity’s new Leeds City Campus, starting in September 2024.

“I am grateful to the membership of the working group for their dedication and hard work and am also grateful for the prominent work and support of the professional bodies involved, especially the Chartered Body for the project profession, Association for Project Management (APM); Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB); Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS); Royal Institution of British Architects (RIBA); and The Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM).”

Gill Hancock, Head of Qualifications and Standards Development at the Association for Project Management (APM), currently chairs Working Group 10. She said:

“As the chartered membership organisation for the project profession, APM is pleased that the importance of project management in creating safe buildings has been recognised. It’s impossible to overstate the importance of good project management in creating safe buildings, so it is right that project managers be held to a high standard when it comes to demonstrating competence. We’re proud to have played a leading role in creating the new competence framework and creating pathways that will enable project managers to demonstrate their competence, so they can contribute to the creation of safe buildings that will benefit individuals and communities, now and in the future.

“While we are pleased to have launched the new competence framework, we do not see this as the end of this process. APM will continue working with organisations that represent project and programme management – including those involved in training and developing the next generation of project experts, such as Leeds Trinity University – to promote good practice across the entire profession.”

The Association for Project Management (APM) is hosting a webinar on Thursday 29 February 12.30pm – 1.30pm to discuss the framework in more detail. The webinar is suitable for professionals with an intermediate to advanced level of experience. For more information and to book a free place, visit the event page.

