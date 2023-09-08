In the 2022/23 academic year, there was a 4.6% decrease in apprenticeship starts compared to the previous year (2021/22). Furthermore, the number of apprenticeship starts has seen a significant decline, dropping from 515,260 in the 2011/12 academic year to 275,630 in the current year.

Key facts and figures for 2022/23:

Apprenticeship starts were down by 4.6% to 275,630 compared to 288,800 reported for the same period in the previous year.

Under 19s accounted for 24.8% of starts (68,290).

Advanced apprenticeships accounted for 43.2% of starts (119,170) whilst higher apprenticeships accounted for a 34.0% of starts (93,970).

Higher apprenticeships continue to grow in 2022/23. Higher apprenticeship starts increased by 6.1% to 93,670 compared to 88,240 in the same period last year.

Starts at Level 6 and 7 increased by 9.3% to 41,340 in 2022/23. This represents 15.0% of all starts reported to date for 2022/23. There were 37,810 Level 6 and 7 starts in the same period last year (13.1% of starts in the same period).

Starts supported by Apprenticeship Service Account (ASA) levy funds accounted for 67.0% (184,570).

Since May 2015 there have been 3,157,480 apprenticeship starts. Since May 2010 this total stands at 5,535,020.

Apprenticeship achievements increased by 20.1% to 105,600 compared to 87,920 reported for the same period in the previous year. Please note: COVID-19 restrictions and assessment flexibilities affected the timing of achievements, therefore care must be taken when comparing achievements between years as some achievements expected in a given academic year may have been delayed to the subsequent year.

Learner participation increased by 1.6% to 703,670 compared to 692,920 reported for the same period in the previous year.

Read the full data here.

Seema Malhotra MP, Labour’s Shadow Skills Minister, responding to new data showing apprenticeship starts have fallen almost 5% over the last year, said:

“People are desperate for opportunities to get on in life, but these figures show yet again that they are being let down by a Tory Government that has overseen more than a decade of decline in skills and training opportunities.

“Labour will boost Britain’s skills by reforming the Tory’s failed apprenticeship levy into a ‘Growth and Skills Levy’ to give businesses the flexibility they need and establish a new skills taskforce, Skills England, to ensure we meet the skills need of the next decade.

“More training opportunities so people can gain new skills, access better jobs and grow our economy. That’s the difference that a Labour government will make.”

Published in