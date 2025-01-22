New Foundation Degree in Healthcare Leadership Launches at Oxford Business College

Oxford Business College has announced the launch of a two-year foundation degree in Leadership Principles in Health & Social Care at its campus in Brentford, West London. The programme begins this month with several entry points throughout the year.

Developed in partnership with New College Durham, the course is designed to meet the growing need for skilled leaders in the healthcare sector across London’s western boroughs. The curriculum blends academic study with practical leadership training to prepare students for management roles in health and social care.

Programme Overview

The foundation degree provides a broad education in healthcare leadership, covering topics such as professional values, anatomy and physiology, teamwork, and healthcare legislation. The programme also emphasises the 6Cs of Health and Social Care: Compassion, Care, Competence, Communication, Courage, and Commitment.

Using a hybrid model, the course combines in-person classroom learning with self-directed study, enabling students to balance their education with work and personal commitments. This flexibility makes the programme suitable for those already employed in healthcare who want to advance their careers, as well as individuals looking to enter the field in leadership roles.

Responding to Sector Demands

Professor Fawad Inam, Executive Principal of Oxford Business College, highlighted the significance of the new programme:

“The launch of our healthcare leadership course represents an important step for our Brentford campus. It provides an opportunity for students to gain the skills and knowledge needed to pursue rewarding careers in healthcare, nursing, and social care. Our flexible courses are designed to accommodate mature learners and those seeking new career opportunities.”

Professor Inam also pointed to the growing demand for skilled professionals: “With the healthcare sector facing increasing challenges and a significant number of vacancies in the NHS, now is an ideal time to develop leadership skills in this field. We look forward to welcoming our first cohort of future healthcare leaders in January.”

Addressing Educational Needs in the Community

Located just a ten-minute walk from Brentford tube station, the Brentford campus serves an area where many residents face educational challenges. According to the 2021 Census, 19% of adults in Hounslow have no formal qualifications, and nearly 58% lack post-secondary qualifications. Oxford Business College aims to make higher education more accessible, particularly for working professionals and mature learners. Over a third of its students are aged over 40, many of whom are parents, career changers, or the first in their families to pursue higher education. This particular programme is designed to offer students in West London a chance to enhance their career prospects while contributing to a stronger and more effective healthcare system.