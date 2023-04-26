New healthcare ‘pre-employment’ courses running at Telford College

Telford College is running a new series of pre-employment courses for people looking to start their career in the health and social care sector.

The next course – which runs over two weeks and is a mixture of theory and practical sessions – starts on May 2 at the college’s health skills hub.

It is designed to prepare people for the workplace, including clinical roles such as health care professionals, or to progress onto other health-related studies.

The courses are running monthly, and people can apply any time. To find out more, call the team on 01952 642554 or register online here.

Sarah Davies, director of health and science at Telford College, said:

“On completion of this programme, individuals will be able to apply for a range of positions within the NHS and health and social care.

“The course includes introductory modules on various topics such as infection control, first aid, GDPR, dementia and communication.

“Employers are also invited into college on the final day to speak to students about vacancies across the sector.”

Natasha Wilkinson, 34, from Donnington, completed the course earlier this year and is now working as a health care support worker at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

She said: “The employability course helped me to gain more confidence and skills required for starting a journey in health and social care.

“At the end of the course, we received certificates and were linked with employers from different care organisations and companies offering us job employment – including NHS representatives.

“We were supported and encouraged to apply for posts as health care support workers through a link that was provided to us by the course tutors.

“I applied, got a job, and I am now working as an NHS healthcare assistant at Princess Royal Hospital following my two weeks of training at the NHS Health Care Support Worker Academy which is also held at Telford College.”

Published in