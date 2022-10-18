New initiative launched by Wirral Met College to support students interested in starting a business

Wirral Met College develops long standing partnership with Wirral Chamber of Commerce to support students interested in starting their own business following their studies.

Launched in #LoveourColleges week, this new scheme will support students to move beyond being qualified to establishing a business.

When students qualify in skills such as plumbing, hairdressing, electrical installation, the Start Up coaching programme provided by the Wirral Chamber as part of their partnership with Wirral Met, will take this to the next level to support students, who wish to become self-employed or set up their own business.

Workshops will be focused on three key areas for establishing a business: business planning, marketing and finance, complementing to students newly developed skills.

In addition, for students who create products, as part of the entrepreneurial programme, they will also be provided with an opportunity to sell their goods in one of the Chamber’s Artisan market chalets as part of Small Business Saturday in December.

Sue Higginson, Wirral Met’s Principal said:

“We have a strong and well-established partnership with Wirral Chamber of Commerce and are pleased to be working with them on a number of projects, including how we work together to deliver the local skills agenda.

“This project is a partnership to help our students explore their true potential. The most important thing for young people is to continue their education and skills development until they are at least 18 to progress into employment, further education or university.

“As a vocational college all of our students choose a career and sector to hone their skills and, when they are qualified, this programme will enable them to explore self-employment and become a future employer in their own right.”

Patsy Crocker, Executive Director of Wirral Chamber of Commerce said:

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Wirral Met on this StartUp Wirral initiative – supporting budding entrepreneurs on their journey from an idea or hobby into a ‘real’ business that can thrive and growth.

“Through enabling Wirral Met students to turn their hobby or dream into a reality and begin their journey as a business owner also helps support our local economy.

“We look forward to featuring these new businesses at #SmallBusinessSaturday and holding a dedicated market at Woodside that features all Wirral students. Our business start support is funded in partnership with Wirral Council”

