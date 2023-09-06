Back to the Future: New Standard Set to Revamp Traditional Bakery Apprenticeships and Future Proof the Industry

The Bakery Trailblazer Group has announced its Level 3 Lead Baker Trailblazer Apprenticeship Scheme is set to launch shortly following approval by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IFATE). The new standard builds on the success of the exemplary level 2 standard, which launched in 2020, taking it to the next level.

The standard, which has baking at its heart, is based on traditional bakery apprenticeships but embraces all the modern-day requirements for being a lead baker. It is a clear progression route from levels 2 to 3, with 2 being the entry point to a career in baking, while 3 focuses on more complex bakery products, knowledge and skills. Level 3 includes leadership of areas of production in the bakery, as well as developing teams.

Following a review by the Bakery Trailblazer Group, which is chaired by George Fuller of Fullers Bakery (former Chairman of the Craft Bakers Association), the standard development was coordinated by the National Skills Academy (NSAFD). A number of businesses were involved in the development of the new standard including Fullers Bakery, Gearys Bakeries, Lesaffre, British Bakels, Heygates, The Bread Factory, Cooplands Bakery along with Awarding Organisations, The Alliance for Bakery Students and Training Providers.

Louise Cairns, CEO, National Skills Academy for Food & Drink (NSAFD) said;

“The bakery trailblazer group has worked incredibly hard over the last 18 months to revise the Lead Baker Level 3 Apprenticeship. It has been updated to meet requirements that have come into place since its initial development and to build on effective practice. It is another example of an exemplary apprenticeship standard developed by the food and drink sector and we are extremely proud to have played a part in it. A big thank you to George and the trailblazer group for their tireless commitment.”

Karen Dear, the Chief Executive of the Craft Bakers Association said:

“The launch of the Level 3 Baker Trailblazer Apprenticeship Scheme this week is good news for all bakers – especially small businesses, as potential funding for SMEs is available. We encourage all CBA members and the wider bakery industry to consider the new standard, as we’re confident it will play a vital role in future proofing the industry.”

Small businesses looking to access funding to deliver the programme free of charge can do so with the help of NSAFD, find out more here.

