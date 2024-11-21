New Year will bring new part-time programmes at North Wales college

THE new year will bring new opportunities to study at Coleg Cambria.

The college – based in Wrexham, Northop, Deeside and Llysfasi – has unveiled a series of flexible and accessible part-time courses to begin in January.

Among the subjects are Flower Arranging – Into the Spring; Conversational Spanish for Beginners; Introduction to British Sign Language (BSL); Cisco Cyber Security Introduction and Cyber Security Essentials, and Introduction to Alternative Photography Processes.

Introduction to DIY Property Maintenance; VTCT Creative Hair Extensions, and ILM Levels 2-5 in Leadership and Management are other qualifications designed to improve and enhance professional skills and career development.

Accredited organisations working in partnership with the college include IOSH, Welsh Government, City and Guilds, Lantra, CIPD, Prince2, and Learn Welsh.

Principal Sue Price encouraged people in work or seeking a new opportunity to get in touch to find out more.

“The wide range of part-time courses we have on offer demonstrate our close links with industry,” she said.

“As a college we listen to our partners in the private and public sectors and create academic programmes that reflect demand and practicality, to ensure people are able to progress in their current employment or use these qualifications to pursue fresh career opportunities.”

Mrs Price added: “We also provide adult and community learning as well as Skills for Adults courses in a range of subjects across our sites and in the community, and there is funding support available via a Personal Learning Account.

“Whatever it is you are looking for, we will be able to help – Coleg Cambria is the right place for you to take that next step.”

You can find out more at a series of upcoming open events, including accessible sessions for people wanting to study in a sensory-supportive environment.

There will also be an opportunity to meet staff and explore opportunities with Cambria University Centre, studying bilingually, and apprenticeships.