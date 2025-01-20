North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College aligns with UK Government’s vision for AI leadership

Following the announcement by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer outlining the government’s ambition to position the UK as a global leader in artificial intelligence, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is taking a pivotal role in equipping individuals and businesses with the skills necessary to thrive in the AI-driven economy.

The government’s recently published AI Opportunities Action Plan sets out a bold vision to expand the UK’s talent pool in this transformative field.

By 2030, the plan aims to train tens of thousands of AI professionals to meet the demands of an ever-evolving economy.

NWSLC is committed to contributing to this national agenda with a range of innovative adult training courses that cater to diverse industry needs, ensuring that businesses and professionals remain competitive in a rapidly changing landscape.

NWSLC offers courses such as the Level 3 Automated Robotics and Electrification, which provides practical experience with cutting-edge technologies, preparing learners for advanced roles in manufacturing and technology sectors.

Additionally, the Level 3 Navigating AI in Business course empowers professionals with insights into leveraging AI for operational efficiency and strategic decision-making, enabling organisations to integrate AI technologies effectively into their workflows.

Christopher Tullin, Assistant Principal for Commercial and Work-Based Learning at NWSLC, said: “The UK’s ambition to lead in artificial intelligence is an exciting and necessary step forward for our economy. At NWSLC, we are committed to supporting this vision by delivering courses that ensure our learners and businesses are well-equipped to embrace AI and automation.

“By providing practical and accessible training, we’re enabling our region to actively contribute to the UK’s global leadership in AI innovation.”

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has recently been officially rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted, with ‘Outstanding’ recognition for student Behaviour and Attitudes and the highest accolade of “strong for skills”, recognising the college’s exceptional contribution and responsiveness to meeting the local skills need.

The Ofsted report highlighted NWSLC’s strong employer partnerships and regional impact, showcasing how the college’s tailored curriculum meets critical skills gaps in high-demand areas such as logistics, healthcare and green technologies for the automotive.

Through these courses, NWSLC is creating opportunities for businesses and individuals to develop the competencies needed to harness the potential of AI, contributing to the government’s vision of a more innovative, prosperous, and technologically advanced United Kingdom.

NWSLC is a leading college group based in the Midlands. The group has seven Campuses located across Leicestershire and Warwickshire. Through the shared Mission, ‘to achieve success through learning’, the college is committed to working in partnership with local, regional, and national employers to ensure it delivers the skills training that industry needs today and in the future.