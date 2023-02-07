Northern Powergrid supports National Apprenticeship Week to power skills for life across the region

Northern Powergrid, the company responsible for the electricity network that powers everyday life for 8 million people across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, is playing its part in energising the UK’s sixteenth National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) (6 to 12 February).

‘Powering careers and empowering skills for life’ is the theme of this year’s NAW, and during the week Northern Powergrid will be showcasing how its apprenticeship programmes can kickstart new careers in a sector critical to enabling a greener energy future for all.

Northern Powergrid is one of just a handful of UK employer training providers to be able to offer Ofsted Outstanding-rated apprenticeship programmes. The rating recognises the company’s commitment and ability to deliver high-quality apprenticeships and training to support the region’s electricity network.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Northern Powergrid is actively looking to create a new generation of power engineers through its highly competitive Power Engineer Apprenticeship (Foundation Degree) Programme which is open for applications. Its Craft Apprenticeship programme will also open for applications in the Spring.

The earn as you learn programmes are part of Northern Powergrid’s drive to create a diverse, future-focused workforce which reflects the communities it serves and deliver a new generation of engineers and crafts people into the region’s skills economy.

The Power Engineer Apprenticeship, which is open for applications until 19 February, will provide skills for life and successful recruits will study a fully funded foundation degree as part of a three-year apprenticeship. Through work placements they will also learn about new technology, the use of sustainable resources to reduce Northern Powergrid’s carbon footprint and gain the required technical capabilities to maintain and develop a network that powers 3.9 million homes and businesses across the region.

Andy Bilclough, Northern Powergrid’s Director of Field Operations, said:

“My own career started with an apprenticeship, and I believe National Apprenticeship Week plays a vital role in highlighting how apprenticeships can provide the firm foundations for a strong career pathway.

“The ‘Skills for Life’ theme of this year’s National Apprenticeship Week summarises just what our apprenticeships are about. From our Power Engineer and Craft Apprenticeships, to apprenticeship opportunities in our Finance team, they can all be the catalyst for a wide range of careers.

“Around 98% of apprentices stay with Northern Powergrid on completion of their apprenticeship, developing their skills and building their careers. Through our Ofsted Outstanding-rated Power Engineer Apprenticeship, we can help create a new generation of fully qualified Electrical Engineers.”

Rated by Ofsted in 2022, Northern Powergrid’s Craft and Technical Apprenticeship Programmes were examined in five distinct areas: quality of education, behaviours and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and apprenticeships, with all graded Outstanding.

Northern Powergrid Craft Apprentice, Kathryn Tomlin, who is currently training to work on Northern Powergrid’s underground cable network, said:

“I’m in my third year as a Craft Apprentice and I’m really enjoying it. It’s fantastic to know that the training I’m receiving, which enables me to learn, earn and gain new qualifications, is also recognised by Ofsted as outstanding.

“When I look around Northern Powergrid, I see so many people who’ve started as apprentices and progressed their careers, so I know this is an important step for me. My training helps ensure I can work safely on our network now and in the future – and being an apprentice has shown me that it can open the door to a diverse range of career opportunities in the future.”

To find out more about a career with Northern Powergrid, or to apply for the Power Engineer Apprenticeship (Foundation Degree), visit the network operator’s careers page at northernpowergrid.com/careers.

