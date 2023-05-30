Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Northern Regional College hosted World skills International Pressure Test (NRC)

Finley May 30, 2023
Northern Regional College hosted World skills International Pressure Test (NRC)

Northern Regional College had the pleasure of hosting a WorldSkills International Pressure Test (IPT) for the Robot Systems Integration Skill within the Farmlodge campus, Ballymena. The competition took place in the centre of the campus where visitors and students alike would congregate and observe the competitors at work.

Participating in this competition were two college competitors (and students) Jason Scott and Charlie Carson representing the UK, as well as visitors Attila Krasznai and Jozsue Kantor representing Romania and Eric Kovacs and Balint Farkas representing Hungary.

This competition lasted for 3 days, where each team had to complete a series of tasks using the FANUC Robots available on campus. These tasks included programming the Robot for a production line where it would test and disassemble parts for the customer, before organising them accordingly.

Experts Karla Kosch, Istvan Biro and Vlad Fenesan, past international competitors Adam Kirkpatrick and Cameron Middleton, and college technicians Dominic O’Hagan and Richard Thompson made up the Judging team and provided support throughout the competition.

Finley

