Not Just Work Experience: The College Turning Internships into Careers

In a country where employment for young people with additional needs remains shockingly low, Landmarks Specialist College is helping to rewrite the narrative. This isn’t just a college that assists Interns in finding jobs; it is a place where they are prepared, supported, and empowered to stay in them.



Since launching its Supported Internship Pathway in 2016, Landmarks has supported 117 Interns into meaningful, sustained employment. With personalised support, these young people are not just ‘experiencing’ work, they are securing it and thriving.

A Nationally Significant Success Story

While just one in four young people with learning disabilities remain in work a year after their internship¹, Landmarks reports a remarkable 87% employment retention rate over the last three years, and 80% overall since the programme began.



These outcomes are even more impressive given the complexity of needs among the young people Landmarks supports. Many face significant barriers to employment, including anxiety, low confidence, challenges with social communication, and difficulties developing work-related skills, routines, and the ability to transfer these into real workplace settings.

The Pathway That Makes It Possible

At the core of this success is the Wayfinder Work Connect team, a dedicated in-house employability service that operates across South Yorkshire and the East Midlands. Their mission is clear: eliminate barriers and open doors to sustainable employment.



Landmarks’ experiential curriculum ensures learners are truly work-ready. Before stepping into external placements, learners gain practical experience in high-quality, real-world training environments, including The Archer, a working public house; a fully operational college farm; and three busy bistros.



This approach fosters confidence, communication, resilience, and motivation, traits that every employer wants and every intern needs to thrive.

More Than Work Experience: Real Jobs

The Landmarks model is built on genuine partnerships with employers who believe in inclusive hiring. National hospitality employers, such as Greene King and Marston’s PLC, do more than offer placements; they create clear pathways into long-term roles.



Learner’s training in Landmarks’ pub, farm, or bistro settings often transition directly into supported internships at employer venues, with trained Job Coaches guiding them every step of the way.



And the opportunity extends well beyond hospitality. Interns also work in various fields, including Retail, Business Administration, Health and Social Care, Equestrian and Animal Care, Education Support, Grounds Maintenance and Horticulture, Hotels and Housekeeping, Veterinary Practices, and Vehicle Maintenance.

Quote from the Principal

“Every time I see one of our learners step into a job they once thought was out of reach, I am reminded why we do what we do. Our learners do not need lowering of expectations—they need lifting of barriers. At Landmarks, we make that happen.”

Quote from the Supported Internship Manager

“With an 87 per cent employment retention rate over the past three years, Landmarks is proving that learners, given the right approach, collaboration, and ambition, can overcome complex barriers to employment and achieve sustained success in the workplace. These are more than statistics; they represent lives changed and futures secured.”