From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Official graduation for Brock’s Higher Education leavers

Brockenhurst College October 14, 2022
0 Comments
Twenty-seven Brockenhurst College Higher Education leavers officially graduated during a ceremony at the University of Chichester recently.

Fourteen BA (Hons) in Early Childhood graduates and thirteen Level 5 Early Years Foundation Degree graduates collected their awards dressed in traditional gowns and mortarboards.

The two programmes are fully accredited by the University of Chichester and have run at the college for almost a decade.

New graduate Jessica Blachford first completed a BTEC Level 3 National Diploma at Brock, before continuing onto the Foundation Degree in Early Years.

She has now achieved her BA (Hons) in Early Childhood and is seeking to progress to a teacher training programme.

Director of Higher Education at Brockenhurst College, Lisa Bell, said: “We continue to be immensely proud of our Higher Education students who consistently show determination and resilience in pursuit of their aspiration to become leaders in their sector.”

Jessica Blachford

Jessica said: “Through the lecturer’s profound teaching, support and encouragement, advocating for my successes, I have graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) (Level 6), receiving a first-class honours degree.”

The latest application process for Brockenhurst College’s Higher Education courses has now opened – you can find more information by clicking here

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Brockenhurst College

