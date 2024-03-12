Ofsted visit highlights the high quality of education at The Developer Academy

Sheffield-based training provider The Developer Academy Ltd (@TheDevAcademy) received two significant and one reasonable progress score in their New Provider Monitoring Visit by Ofsted.

The Developer Academy offers full-time Skills Bootcamps for key digital skills, currently offering courses with a focus on securing employment for students in Data Science, Software Development and Games Development.

The feedback in the report highlights the high quality of the education and skillfully designed curricula developed in partnership with employers. It identifies the embedded “high-quality employability programme”, and leaders that are “very responsive to the rapidly changing needs of the sector”.

Inspectors praised the provider for instructors that “provide consistently high-quality teaching” and “provide swift and effective support” allowing learners to progress swiftly, with the majority of learners going on to secure employment.

Neil Bizzell, Director of Education said:

“This feedback from Ofsted recognises our high quality, industry-focussed technical education. It highlights our learner-centred approach and the value of our embedded careers support in helping our learners find work. It is a testament to the hard work and expertise of our team of instructors and support staff”

Inspections of Skills Bootcamps began last April after an athematic survey by Ofsted highlighted weaknesses in the provision included in the survey. This report highlights another provider that bucks that trend.

Ben Atha, CEO of The Developer Academy said:

“The feedback in our report is fantastic to read. We’re a learner-focused provider. Our focus has always been on getting learners into jobs they love. To be recognised for a quality experience we’re building, helps us to keep driving this industry forward”