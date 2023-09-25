Oldham College unveils Employer Events for 2023/24

OLDHAM College is launching the next series of its popular events helping employers to network, gain insight and access support to grow their business.

The FE/HE college is opening its doors across the new academic year to all local and regional employers: from micro-businesses to SME’s and large businesses alike.

Each event offers a range of free opportunities, information and advice on topics relating to the future of work.

Attendees enjoy breakfast and informal networking from 8-9am at each session before examining a significant issue relevant to employers in all sectors in the final hour.

This year’s line-up* covers topics such as how to upskill or reskill existing workforces, preparing for the digital world, and managing sustainability to transition your business to net zero.

The sessions are led by expert staff and guest speakers and include a ‘question and answer’ discussion.

Simon Jordan, Oldham College Principal and Chief Executive, said:

“Our employer events are a great opportunity to make new contacts and get free insight and perspectives on issues that are vital to growth.”

“The prosperity and sustainability of local employers is central to everything we do here for the future of our learners, which is why we’re working hard to make our campus a focal point where people can exchange ideas, information and experiences.

“These events are also a chance to see our facilities and learn about the range of services we offer that can help your recruitment plans to fill skills gaps and plan ahead.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming businesses of all shapes and sizes to campus this year, so please visit our website to register your free place now.”

Dates and registration details for Oldham College’s Employer Events for 2023/24 can be found on the Employers section at Oldham.ac.uk

* Five events are scheduled for 2023/24. Each takes place from 8-10am on a Tuesday morning:

DATE SPECIALIST TOPIC October 31, 2023 Upskill/Reskill your Workforce – Higher Apprenticeships and HE November 28, 2023 Supporting your Apprentice through End Point Assessment to Excellence January 30, 2024: Preparing your Workforce for the Digital World March 12, 2024 Managing and Motivating Staff to Improve Retention and Productivity May 21, 2024 Sustainability – Transition your Business to Net Zero

Published in