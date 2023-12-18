OneFile Supports Diversity in Apprenticeships and skills by becoming Patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance

In a significant move towards improving diversity and inclusivity in apprenticeships, OneFile, a leading provider of learning and development software, has proudly announced its patronage of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. This partnership underscores OneFile’s commitment to promoting equal opportunities and creating a more representation in the apprenticeship and skills landscape.

The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, a pioneering initiative, aims to address the existing disparities in apprenticeship and skills programmes by championing diversity, equity, inclusion and social mobility . As patrons, OneFile joins a network of like-minded organisations dedicated to breaking down barriers and providing equitable access to opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds.

OneFile’s decision to support the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance aligns seamlessly with its core values of empowerment through education. In becoming patrons, the company signifies its recognition of the importance of a diverse workforce in driving innovation and a dynamic learning environment. This collaboration is poised to open new avenues for underrepresented individuals, ensuring that opportunities become more equitable and accessible to a broader spectrum of talent.

The partnership between OneFile and the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance serves as a trailblazer for other industry leaders, encouraging them to embrace inclusivity and contribute to the evolution of apprenticeships.

As OneFile assumes its role as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, the collective effort towards a more diverse and inclusive landscape gains momentum, promising a brighter and more equitable future for individuals.

“While we celebrate the progress made in apprenticeships and skills, it’s crucial to acknowledge the gaps that exist and actively work towards bridging them. We are delighted that OneFile have become patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance, as it aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving diversity and equal opportunities in the apprenticeships and skills space. This partnership will create a transformative impact, breaking down barriers and opening doors for individuals from all walks of life. Together, we aim to redefine apprenticeships, ensuring they are truly inclusive and reflective of the diverse talent that enriches our communities. This partnership is not just a commitment; it’s a shared vision for a future where everyone has the chance to thrive and contribute to the workforce of tomorrow.” – Jagdeep Soor, Head of Strategic Partnerships at The Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance Top of Form

“OneFile is dedicated to diversity and equity across all dimensions as an employer. However, our commitment extends even further when it comes to supporting our customers and their learners. Becoming a Patron of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance underscores our profound dedication to these values. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with Jagdeep and the entire team, contributing to the impactful work they do in promoting diversity and inclusion.” – Sue Thexton, Managing Director, OneFile

“I am delighted to welcome OneFile as patrons of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance. Their commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the apprenticeships resonates strongly with our mission. OneFile’s support is a testament to their dedication to breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our collective efforts to make opportunities more accessible and equitable to the talent that exists in our society.” – Safaraz Ali, Founder of the Multicultural Apprenticeship Alliance



For almost 20 years OneFile has pioneered EdTech, becoming the UK’s leading end-to-end education software provider, supporting over 1.7 million people across more than 700 organisations – from construction and logistics to public sector and leisure – to learn for their future. OneFile prioritise the experiences of it’s customers above all else, investing in award-winning support teams as well as designing a learning platform that’s efficient, engaging and works with all apprenticeships, training and vocational qualifications. Based in Manchester, OneFile employs more than 60 people across a range of disciplines. Winners of the Queens Award for Innovation (twice) and holders of the Customer Service Excellence award since 2016, the Customer Support Team sits at the heart of OneFile. When customers partner with OneFile they become part of a movement to shape the future of learning.

