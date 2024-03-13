Options Skills Offers Skills Bootcamp for Electricians to Upskill in Sustainable Technologies

Electricians can now upskill in sustainable technologies, thanks to a new Electrical Skills Bootcamp focussed on Solar Installation, EV Installation and Energy Storage Systems. Led by accredited training provider Option Skills, this program is fully funded as part of the UK government’s Skills for Life campaign, delivered by the Department for Education.

The Electrical Skills Bootcamp offers comprehensive training in Solar (PV) Photovoltaic Systems, Electric Vehicle (EV) Charge Points, and Electrical Energy Storage Systems. These skills are essential in a world increasingly focused on renewable technologies.

Mick Fitzgerald, Director at Options Skills, said,

“Our Skills Bootcamp is a unique opportunity for electricians to stay ahead in their field by mastering sustainable technologies. It’s not just a course; it’s an investment in the future of our trade and our planet.”

“To thrive in the evolving landscape of electrical work, it’s crucial to adapt and expand your skill set,” added Fitzgerald. “Our Skills Bootcamp does exactly that, preparing electricians for a future where these technologies are the norm.”

The Skills for Life – Skills Bootcamps are free, flexible courses giving people the opportunity to build up sector-specific skills. Eligible candidates must hold an N/SVQ 3 in Electrical Installation or equivalent and have the 18th Edition Wiring Regulations (BS 7671) certification. The program includes 80 guided learning hours combining centre-led training and webinars across 6 – 8 weeks.

Currently available at their Birmingham training centre, the Options Skills Electrical Skills Bootcamp will soon be offered in Manchester and London, bringing this vital training to electricians across the UK.

