Oxford International signs partnership deal with Mercy College, New York

Oxford International has been selected by Mercy College to aid admissions to its New York campus, providing international students with an exciting new destination to study. This partnership is the second programme of its kind for Oxford International in North America.

Oxford International Education Group (OIEG) has been chosen by Mercy College in New York, in the United States of America, to provide new routes to admission for international students.

The partnership involves OIEG operating English language, academic and cultural support as part of Mercy College’s new International Pathway Program, Mercy College International, as well as managing direct student recruitment for Mercy College, offering students from all over the world the opportunity to obtain a high-quality undergraduate or graduate degree and enjoy the full experience of New York City. Pending programme approval from the Department of Homeland Security through the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, OIEG’s first intake to Mercy College is planned for Summer 2023.

Mercy College International will benefit from OIEG’s Pathway programme for high-quality teaching and support from a dedicated and experienced faculty to help students settle into their academic life. From pre-arrival to progression, students will receive individualised support to prepare them for university life and graduation.

Moreover, by partnering with OIEG, Mercy College will benefit from OIEG’s Education Services division which includes an extensive network of seasoned recruitment professionals, across 38 locations, to help with recruitment and admissions of international students. This operational unit also provides day-to-day support and infrastructure, with recruitment, compliance, and conversion tools and processes, to enable universities to offer an excellent student experience while maintaining robust quality standards.

As part of the partnership with Mercy College, the Oxford International New York City English Language School will be relocated to be based out of Mercy College’s Manhattan campus. This will help to set students up for success as they begin their education at the College, as well as continuing to enable local students to benefit from high quality English as a Second Language courses, tiered to meet students’ individual learning requirements.

Sharon Curl, Managing Director, North America at OIEG, said:

“As we continue to grow our portfolio, we constantly look to deliver greater opportunities for our students and higher education partners alike. More than half a million people have joined our international family of students, with our courses helping over 50,000 students achieve success every year.

“As the higher education sector evaluates its future, we offer a variety of programmes and support for students and university teams. We’re delighted to be working with Mercy College to help prospective students begin their studies smoothly, ahead of an enriching university experience in New York City, one of the world’s most exciting cities.”

Adam Castro, VP of Enrolment Management, Mercy College, said:

“The creation of Mercy College International, in collaboration with OIEG, marks an exciting time for Mercy. The partnership exposes Mercy students to diverse perspectives, provides international students an exciting location in which to study, and furthers Mercy’s mission of transforming lives through higher education. Moreover, this partnership prepares students to succeed in the latest job market, in a world which is becoming increasingly globalised.”

