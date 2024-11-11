Pat Carvalho: my vision as AoC president

I have been Principal and CEO of Birmingham Metropolitan College (BMET) for the last three and a half years and have worked in the FE sector for nearly 35 years. My belief in the sector has only grown throughout this time, and I’m excited to be stepping into a new role which will see me champion and support colleges across the country.

Three Initial Areas of focus

Becoming AoC President is a real honour. Colleagues have asked why I put myself forward, especially while still in post as Principal of BMET, and the truth is that after a discussion with another principal, I realised how much I wanted to make a difference at what I believe is a pivotal time for the sector. I’ve only been in post for a few weeks, but I have thought carefully about what I’d like my focus to be, and for now, I’ve settled on three initial areas.

The role of colleges as anchor institutions

The first is to highlight the role of colleges as anchor institutions and their social and economic contributions. Individual colleges, including BMet, have commissioned studies to quantify their value and impact in terms of students’ future earnings potential and their role as employers. With AoC’s support, I want us to ensure these studies are used to promote the role of colleges more widely inside government so that decision-makers understand the impact colleges have. Studies like these in more colleges can provide a tool to engage and influence stakeholders locally, regionally, and nationally.

Building colleges’ reputation as inclusive employers

The second is building colleges’ reputation as inclusive employers. As well as being education providers, colleges are employers, and they have a leadership role to play in ensuring all workplaces are truly inclusive. Other sector employers are already making strides in inclusivity, and it was inspiring to see this at the Multiculture Apprenticeship Awards last month. It’s abundantly clear that diversity pays, as evidenced by the monetary value it brings to businesses.

A report commissioned by BMet when I first joined highlighted that young people (in work or considering their career choices) in the West Midlands highly value a supportive workplace culture and social value alongside money. Colleges should not shy away from promoting themselves as inclusive employers and talk this language with employers, for the benefit of our students who, after all, are the future workforce. Being known as a ‘good employer’ is crucial in contrast to being seen as ‘a chronically underfunded employer’ and this should underpin our identity as anchor institutions, giving confidence to employers and other stakeholders. I want us to consciously build on and share what we do across the sector and in doing so demonstrate to employers that we are united in developing the UK economy and community.

Community cohesion

My third and final focus will be community cohesion. In the light of the recent riots and ongoing conflicts across the globe one cannot ignore our role of providing safe and rewarding places where all our students and staff can thrive, as well as contributing to the establishment and maintenance of safer communities. There is real, solid work on this being undertaken by colleges with the support of the AoC and other organisations such as the Black Leadership Group and Leaders Unlocked to name a few. I, alongside other Principals, would like the sector to better articulate and harness the benefits of this work for students, staff and our communities.

Having recently joined the AoC, I am in awe of the work carried out by AoC staff on behalf of members, shaped by member colleges’ engagement. Corrienne Peasgood, the outgoing AoC President, played a pivotal role over the past two years advocating on behalf of the sector, and ensured regional representation and engagement in various aspects of the Association’s work, including students, curriculum, quality, funding, accountability, SEND, EDI, and the 2030 vision.

Alongside advocating for the sector, I will continue to support this work which is ably led by member colleges through the strategy and reference groups, especially in light of the government’s five missions in which colleges have a clear role to play.

I am looking forward to listening and understanding, in even greater depth, the diversity and transformational impact of colleges in our wonderful and vital FE colleges and wider sector on the communities we serve.

Pat Carvalho is the Principal and CEO of BMet and the AoC President.