From education to employment

Pneumatics specialist Thorite launches ‘Train the Trainer’ pneumatics course to support T Level providers

FE News Editor June 16, 2023
0 Comments
Compressed air and fluid power specialist Thorite has launched bespoke ‘Train the Trainer’ courses to help technical schools and colleges deliver T Level tutoring in pneumatic automation.

Thorite, which provides a range of pneumatics courses through its in-house Academy, is expanding its offering to ensure colleges have access to both the industry knowledge and experience, as well as the equipment and training rigs needed to deliver the pneumatics elements of T Levels in ‘Engineering, Manufacturing, Processing & Control’ and ‘Maintenance, Installation & Repair for Engineering & Manufacturing’.

The company, which already supplies lightweight, compact pneumatic training kits for in-house training at large engineering companies, is now offering tailored training rigs for colleges’ specific curriculum needs.

Thorite’s experienced Academy instructors will also equip T Level course tutors with comprehensive guidance on effective training techniques in pneumatics to help them support their students towards successful completion of the course modules.

Thorite Academy training lead Owen Parry, said:

“There is a specific gap in pneumatics skills so the creation of vocational T-Levels to meet the needs of industry are extremely welcome.

“However, many colleges simply don’t have the capacity to deliver the pneumatics element of their engineering course, which involves practical as well as theory and exam-based learning.

“By offering both the necessary equipment and the expertise of our instructors, who have years of experience in the field as well as in delivering courses for engineering professionals, we hope to support the trainers to deliver the very best in pneumatic vocational training.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Skills and apprenticeships
FE News Editor

