Portland’s Regional Jubilee Games to Celebrate Achievement in Inclusive Sports

Portland College is proud to be hosting a Jubilee Games competition in their brand new, wheelchair accessible Newstart Sports Hall.

In honour of our Patron, Her Majesty the Queen, Portland has held several Jubilee celebrations over recent weeks, culminating in this special, inclusive sporting event on Thursday 16th June.

The Jubilee Games will be an incredible day full of celebration and activity and will welcome young people from around the region to compete in a range of disability sports.

The event will be formally opened by ice hockey Paralympian and College Governor Mark Briggs, including a special video message from track and field Paralympian and Dancing on Ice star Stef Reid MBE.

Eight teams of learners from special schools and colleges will go head to head in boccia and football in a bid to take home the Jubilee trophies, which will be presented by Deputy Lieutenant for Nottinghamshire County Council David Stewart OBE DL.

Nottinghamshire Badminton Association, Badminton England, Notts County Cricket Super 1’s and Nottingham Hoods Sporting Stars are supporting at the event through skills challenges, have a go activities and fun sessions such as dancercise.

Mark Dale, Portland Principal and CEO commented “We are delighted to share this opportunity to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee with partners from across the region.

Sport and physical activity are crucial to improving health and well-being for all. Some learners even go on to achieve national and international sporting success.

Our Jubilee Games is the perfect platform to raise the profile of Disability Sports and we’re all looking forward to a wonderfully inspirational day of sporting achievements and fun activities.”

