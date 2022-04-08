Pot Noodle launches internship platform to help students kick-start their careers

Getting on the career ladder can be hard, with research from Prospects revealing that less than one in five students found work experience last year as a result of the pandemic, leaving many under-prepared for the world of work. To help young people find their dream career and the necessary experience needed to get ahead,

Pot Noodle has launched its PotNoodleInternships.com platform in partnership with recruitment site, GradBay, and student marketing agency, Raptor. The platform will promote over 150 paid internships across 7 exciting, leftfield industries including music, gaming, tech, sport, fashion, and publishing.

Some of the biggest names in these industries – including Strawberries & Creem, Altitude Film and a Premier League football club – are on board, providing 16-24-year-olds with the opportunity to learn from the best in their respective fields. All the students need to do is create a profile and submit a video for any roles they are interested in – no CV required! The process has been designed to help remove the barriers many younger people face when looking for paid work in unconventional industries.

For students who face additional obstacles to securing an internship, Pot Noodle is providing nudge tokens to help push their application to the top of the pile – this includes less experienced candidates between the ages of 16-18 and anyone who identifies as neurodiverse.

Sally McCarroll, Assistant Brand Manager at Pot Noodle, says: “PotNoodleInternships.com will champion careers that sit outside of the conventional, in industries where creativity and individuality thrive. This year, our focus has been on improving accessibility by simplifying the application process, adding the nudge feature and ensuring all internships offer the opportunity for remote work, to overcome geographical barriers.”

Students will also be invited to an 8-hour live-streamed event – The Alternative Careers Fair, where they can speak directly to the companies offering internships and take part in fun, interactive sessions and live Q&As. Representatives from the companies will be on hand to provide the students with hints and tips for interview success.

David Burgman, Managing Director of Raptor, says: “Students were one of the most affected by the pandemic and many struggled to find employment last year due to a lack of work experience opportunities. I’m proud that Raptor, Pot Noodle and the portfolio of brands that have joined us, can work together to ensure students are provided with the best possible chance of success post-school or college, and give insight into the careers available that Universities might not gear them towards.”

PotNoodleInternships.com is live from today for users to sign up, create a profile and submit their applications. It will be a no CV/no cover letter process with candidates required only to submit a video application.

Published in