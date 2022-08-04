New course ideal for budding Childcare professionals at Barnsley College

Barnsley College (@BarnsleyCollege) has launched a new course for aspiring Childcare professionals. The Level 2 Working with Children in Early Years and Primary Settings NCFE CACHE Certificate is ideal for those who hope to work with children in the future or kick-start their career in the Childcare and Education Professions industry.

The course is available to anyone who is aged 16 or above with an interest in developing their knowledge, understanding and skills when caring for and supporting the development of children.

The course will provide students with the opportunity to develop a well-rounded understanding of the learning and development of children aged 0 – 11 years and 11 months, supporting progression to further education or the workplace.

The modules within the programme provider a deeper understanding into the role of the Childcare Practitioner with topics including: cognitive, social and emotional development; play and learning; nutrition; physical development and activity; and professional skills development.

Students enrolled onto this course will spend a portion of their time on placement, gaining the real-world experience needed to prepare them for a fulfilling career in childcare. The placement segment of the programme is also known for boosting students’ confidence and increasing their independence and chances of gaining employment after successfully completing the course.

Chris Taylor, Course Leader for Level 2 Childcare and Education Professions programmes at Barnsley College, said: “This qualification covers a range of key subject areas from child development, play and learning and exploring legislation to the role of the Childcare Practitioner, nutrition and physical development.

“Preparing for industry through industry placement in Early Years and primary settings will support students to develop the knowledge, understanding and skills to help launch their careers.”

After completing the course, students will have gained the knowledge and skills necessary to be able to progress onto one of the College’s Level 3 courses in a related subject such as Supporting Teaching and Learning, Early Years Educator or the Childcare and Education Professions T Level (Technical qualification).

T Levels are the perfect course for young people who prefer a more technical education when they come to College, rather than following a purely academic pathway, or a work-based apprenticeship.

T Levels provide a mixture of technical knowledge and practical skills specific to the student’s chosen industry or occupation; an industry placement of at least 45 days in their chosen industry or occupation; relevant Maths, English and digital skills; and common workplace skills.

