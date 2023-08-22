Pret partners with Youth Employment UK for new early careers hub

We are proud to present our new Youth Friendly Employer early careers hub in collaboration with Youth Employment UK.

Lots of young people leave school/college eager to get on and climb the career ladder. As part of the The Pret Apprenticeship, we offer training and support through our very own Pret Academy. Our programmes are designed to help you develop real-life skills and achieve industry-recognised qualifications. With great pay, brilliant perks and the support of Team Pret, we’ll help you grow from an Apprentice, to a Leader, Manager and beyond…

We understand the importance of being a Youth Friendly Employer who offers accessible early career opportunities to young people of all backgrounds. That’s why we’ve created a new early careers hub in partnership with Youth Employment UK, who have a decade of experience in championing youth voice, supporting young people, and empowering them with their own development.

Introducing the new Pret early careers hub

Our early career hub is designed specifically for young people. It demonstrates that we are seriously invested in engaging young people and developing them to become their best with apprenticeships, on-the-job learning, ongoing training and development, wellbeing benefits, and more.

As a Youth Friendly Employer who has signed the Good Youth Employment Charter, we offer inclusive high quality employment opportunities that enable young people of diverse backgrounds with passion and a desire to learn to take the next step in their early career, valuing their strengths and qualities as much as their qualifications and experience.

If you’re a young person looking to progress in your next career steps – or you know someone in your network who is – we would like to invite you to explore our new Youth Friendly Employer careers hub and spread the word.

