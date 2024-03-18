Prime Minister to announce Apprenticeship Levy Reforms with £60M investment for young people and SME’s

Major package of reforms to support small businesses in PM’s first economic speech since the Spring Budget. Under the new plans, large employers who pay the apprenticeship levy will be able to transfer up to 50% of their funds to support other businesses to enable 20,000 more apprenticeships for young people and SMEs.

The reforms will see the removal of co-investment costs from non-levy paying employers from April 2024 for apprentices under the age of 22, fully funding this provision; an increase in the levy transfer cap from 25% to 50%; as well as the DfE budget for apprenticeships increasing to “over £2.7 billion” from next year.

In his first economic speech since the Spring Budget, the Prime Minister is expected to set out a major package of reforms to support businesses to deliver more apprenticeship places, cut red tape for SMEs and leverage more private investment in female founders at the Business Connect conference in Warwickshire today [Monday 18th March].

The Government will fully fund apprenticeships in small businesses from 1st April by paying the full cost of training for anyone up to the age of 21 – reducing costs and burdens for businesses and delivering more opportunities for young people to kick start their careers.

This will remove the need for small employers to meet some of the cost of training and saves time and costs for providers like further education colleges who currently need to source funding separately from the government and businesses.

Additional £60 million of new government funding for Apprenticeships next year

The move is underpinned by an additional £60 million of new government funding for next year, guaranteeing that where there is demand for apprenticeships from businesses, the government will ensure there is enough funding to deliver them.

From the start of April, the government will also increase the amount of funding that employers who are paying the apprenticeship levy can pass onto other businesses. Apprenticeships can currently be funded by a levy paying employer transferring up to 25% of their unused levy to a different employer.

Large employers who pay the apprenticeship levy will be able to transfer up to 50% of their funds to support other businesses

Under the new measures, large employers who pay the apprenticeship levy will be able to transfer up to 50% of their funds to support other businesses, including smaller firms, to take on apprentices. This will help SMEs hire more apprentices by reducing costs and enabling more employers to get the skilled workers they need while unlocking more opportunities for young people in a huge range of sectors, industries, and professions.

Hundreds of large levy-paying employers have already taken advantage of the opportunity to transfer their unused levy funds to other businesses. As of [December 2023], 530 employers including ASDA, HomeServe and BT Group have pledged to transfer over £35.39 million to support apprenticeships in businesses of all sizes since September 2021.

20,000 more apprenticeships

Taken together, these measures are expected to enable up to 20,000 more apprenticeships, primarily for young people, and is part of our plan to build a stronger economy and deliver a brighter future where hard work is rewarded and young people get the skills they need to succeed in life.

This also builds on our record of transforming apprenticeships over the last decade. Since 2010, we’ve helped 5.7 million people start an apprenticeship, working with employers to develop almost 700 new high-quality standards and increasing the funding for apprenticeships to over £2.7 billion from next year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

“Growing up in my mum’s pharmacy, I know first-hand how important small businesses are. Not just for the economy, but as a driver for innovation and aspiration, and as the key to building a society where hard work is always recognised and rewarded.

“Whether it’s breaking down barriers and red tape for small businesses, helping businesses hire more young people into apprenticeships and skilled jobs or empowering women to start up their own businesses – this government is sticking to the plan and leaving no stone unturned to make the UK the best place to do business.

“Taken together, these measures will unlock a tidal wave of opportunity and make a real difference to businesses and entrepreneurs across the country.”

Education Secretary, Gillian Keegan said:

“This Government has built a world-leading apprenticeship system from the ground-up – with apprenticeships now available in around 70 per cent of all occupations.

"Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for businesses to develop the skills they need, and these new measures will help more businesses and young people benefit from them."

“Our plan to deliver a high-growth, high-skilled economy is working, with more opportunities available to young people than ever before.

This is the third Business Connect conference to take place since it was launched by the Prime Minister last year and is expected to convene over 150 SMEs, as well as government ministers to discuss how we can further support businesses to grow and thrive in the UK.

The Prime Minister is also expected to announce further deregulatory measures to simplify both non-financial and financial reporting for SMEs which is expected to save thousands of businesses across the UK around £150 million per year.

This includes increasing the number of companies which qualify as a smaller or medium sized business through a 50% uplift to the thresholds that determine a company’s size. This is expected to benefit up to 132,000 businesses who will be spared from burdensome form-filling and non-financial reporting requirements.

The Government will also consult on further changes later this year including exempting medium-sized companies from producing strategic reports, which could save them a further £148 million a year and raising the employee size threshold from 250 to 500 employees, which will mean around 1,000 more large companies could become SMEs.

Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch said:

“Almost every job in the UK is owed to what is, or what previously was, an SME. They are the engines of economic growth for this country.

“Whether it’s through cutting red tape, unlocking investment or lowering business costs, today’s announcements show that this government is committed to doing all it can to turbo-charge SMEs so that they can go further and faster than ever before.”

New industry led Invest in Women Taskforce

Speaking directly to businesses and delegates at the event, the Prime Minister will underline the government’s plan to create the economic conditions to encourage entrepreneurship and drive growth. As part of this, the Prime Minister is expected to announce a new industry led Invest in Women Taskforce to unlock private investment in female business leaders and make the UK the best place in the world to be a female founder.

The core aim of the Taskforce is to raise a bespoke funding pot for female-founded businesses through private capital and address the wider challenges that female entrepreneurs specifically face to help unlock their potential to establish and grow their enterprises.

The new taskforce will be industry led and co-chaired by entrepreneur Debbie Wosskow and Barclay’s Hannah Bernard, with Small Business Minister, Kevin Hollinrake, representing the government. The membership of the taskforce will be set out in due course.

Hannah Bernard OBE, Co-Chair of the Invest in Women taskforce and Head of Business Banking, Barclays UK said:

“This is an area I am incredibly passionate about, so it is a privilege to be offered this position.

“I believe that the key to the UK’s growth will be enabling every single entrepreneur in this country to thrive; female entrepreneurs face significantly higher barriers to get their businesses the support and investment they need, from seed funding for start-ups, through to the challenges of gaining scale-up investment.

“I’m really excited to be working with Debbie who is an ideal partner given her entrepreneurial credentials and I believe together, we can make a real difference.”

Debbie Wosskow OBE, Co-Chair of the Invest in Women taskforce and multi exit entrepreneur said:

"Women leading businesses shouldn't have to face funding challenges to build and grow their business, because of their gender.

As an experienced entrepreneur, who founded her first business 25 years ago, I know first-hand the importance of breaking down barriers and making meaningful change for female led businesses.

“By putting funding front and centre of this Taskforce, we aim to make the UK the best place in the world to be a female founder.”

Martin McTague, National Chair at the Federation of Small Businesses, said:

“We welcome these very important announcements on apprenticeships, as well as other action including helping more women start up in business. The Prime Minister is right to take decisive steps to support small employers do what they do best, providing jobs and opportunities in their local communities.

“We have campaigned for more levy-paying businesses to be able to transfer their funds to small businesses in their supply chain, and for crucial support on costs, so we’re pleased to see the Prime Minister make this intervention today.”

Time and resources are in short supply for small businesses and so increasing the amount of funding for training costs will help to improve the number of small firms entering the apprenticeship system.

Anthony Impey, Chief Executive of Be The Business and Chair of Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, said:

“Small businesses are run by some of the country’s most impressive and resilient people, but they are time poor and need a simple, straight-forward skills offer to access the talent they need to grow their businesses.

"These changes will make a real difference in opening up apprenticeships for young people to kick start their careers at a time when small businesses are pushing forward to boost their productivity."

Last month, the Department for Business and Trade held the first meeting of the newly established Small Business Council which acts as a powerful voice for small businesses within Government and has been tasked with overseeing three key areas for small firms – access to finance, skills and support as well as removing barriers.

Sector Reaction to Apprenticeship Levy Reforms

Responding to the Prime Minister’s speech on apprenticeships, David Hughes, Chief Executive, Association of Colleges said:

“This announcement from the Prime Minister recognises that the apprenticeship levy is failing young people, with numbers in apprenticeships now far lower than before the levy was introduced in 2017. That’s why we have long called for reform to the apprenticeship levy, not to stop it, but to make sure it results in more young people being able to access apprenticeships, in more small and medium-sized enterprises, in all regions and from all walks of life.

“The overall apprenticeship system is not working for many people, employers, areas of the country and sectors of the economy, and we have seen a dramatic decline in the number of young people undertaking apprenticeships. The targeted funding for all apprenticeships under the age of 21 will make a modest difference, but it is not enough. We urge the government to properly review the levy rules and incentives to ensure the apprenticeship programme works for young people, key sectors and for employers.”

Simon Ashworth, AELP Director of Policy, said:

“We will only resolve the country’s skills shortages with extra investment for apprenticeships and by making it easier for smaller employers to take on apprentices. Today’s package of changes is very welcome and could lead to 20,000 more young people accessing apprenticeship opportunities.

“In recent months, AELP has pushed heavily for reforms and extra investment to make it easier for young people and SMEs to access the apprenticeship system. These announcements are to be welcomed, and, in particular, it’s good to see the end of co-investment for young people. This is not only a cost barrier to SMEs, but our work showed the cost and bureaucracy burden to training providers usually outweighed the cash this actually brought in.

“Moving forward, we would like to see the end to co-investment for all-age apprenticeships and we will continue to lobby the government to ensure training providers are not unfairly penalised when an employer stops paying their contribution which voids access to the final 20% completion payment.”

Anthony Painter, Director of Policy at the Chartered Management Institute, said:

“Apprenticeships are a critical investment in future growth and productivity. By enabling more support for small businesses and young people the Government is extending their contribution to future skills even wider. High-quality, work-based learning is critical right across the economy. Levy funding is an important component of that investment and, indeed, we should be looking at how we extend investment even further.

Leaders and managers need all the possible tools at their disposal to develop the workforce of the future. These announcements contribute to that. The best economies have highly skilled managers and a highly skilled workforce across all ages and all sectors.”

Commenting on the Prime Minister’s announcement, Mark Bremner, Chief Executive of Ofsted Outstanding independent training provider, MBKB, said:

“It is encouraging and validating to see the Government’s pledge to reform the apprenticeship levy and to invest a further £60 million to fund an additional 20,000 apprenticeship places. Easing the cost on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by eliminating the cost of training for anyone up to 21, doubling the proportion of funds that can be transferred, as well as the threshold for what qualifies as an SME, will cut costs and red tape for thousands of companies.

“However, reform of the system must go further to meaningfully unlock apprenticeships and upskill workers across Britain. The government should abolish the co-funding requirement for all apprenticeships at SMEs, not just those under 21. The use of levy funds should be liberalised, too, allowing for more informal skills training for existing employees. Finally, the minimum apprenticeship duration should be put on a flexible, sliding scale that increases based on their level.

“An approach that is more accessible to SMEs and individuals looking to benefit from training has the potential to foster increased growth in apprenticeships and productivity in the years ahead.”

Kelly Becker, President of Schneider Electric, UK&I:

“I welcome the Government’s pledge to create 20,000 more apprenticeships. Some of the best people I’ve worked with have scaled the ranks by starting out as apprentices. Apprenticeships offer a dynamic and fulfilling career path, fostering both technical and interpersonal skills that will set talent up for success throughout their careers.

“Crucially, these also play a key role in equipping people with skills that are vital in the burgeoning green economy. More green apprenticeships will help businesses innovate at every level, supporting the UK’s push to electrify our homes, vehicles and businesses and move away from fossil fuels.

“Greater investment in apprenticeships means greater opportunity for alternative career paths to nurture the next generation of industry workers. This will also create robust talent pipelines for key green industrial hubs up and down the country, helping to plug regional skills gaps and future proof workforces for years to come.”

Beatrice Barleon, Head of Policy & Public Affairs at EngineeringUK, comments:

“We welcome the Government’s commitment to offer more support for apprenticeships, particularly recognising the need to support small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with taking on more apprentices.

“We are particularly pleased to see the focus for the support is on young people aged 21 or under. Refocusing some of the apprenticeship budget money for young people is something we have called for in our recent ‘Fit for the future’ report with Lord Willetts and Lord Knight.

“While these measures are certainly a step in the right direction, more still needs to be done to ensure our apprenticeships system is a success. Government needs to consider the recommendations put to them as to how to better support SMEs with the processes surrounding apprenticeships and how to better help young people to be able to access the opportunities available and be ready for work.

“It’s clear there is still an apparent, and growing, mismatch between levy intake and the apprenticeship budget. In light of apprenticeship numbers needing to grow to meet demand in the engineering and technology sector, we would like to see greater transparency as to how this additional money is currently being spent.”

Matthew Percival, Director of Future of Work, CBI, said:

“Small businesses will welcome support to help with the cost of apprenticeships. But a truly transformational skills policy needs to go beyond just apprenticeships and also support other training, through meaningful flexibility to the Levy so that it helps more people to gain the skills they need to progress in-work.”

Dr Joe Marshall, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Universities and Business (NCUB), said: “Support for small and medium businesses in accessing apprentices is welcome. These businesses often grapple with smaller training budgets, and their engagement with universities is still recovering post-COVID 19.

“However, our larger businesses and employers face significant skills gaps which they alone are unable to resolve. With four in five businesses facing recruitment issues, the nation needs a comprehensive plan to address the crisis. Reforms to apprenticeships must be at the heart of this, transforming the Levy into a resource to enable comprehensive workforce skilling.”

Michelle Mullen, Vice President – International Advocacy at AICPA & CIMA, said:

“We welcome the government’s commitment to fully fund apprenticeships in small businesses for anyone up to the age of 21. We hope the funding will be made available up front, so that small businesses will be able to take advantage of it without experiencing a negative impact on their already stressed cash flows. In time we hope to see support for apprentices of all ages, because upskilling our workforce is critical to generate the productivity gains we need to see in the economy.

We are especially pleased by the increase in the percentage of unspent Apprenticeship Levy funds which can be transferred to another business. This is something we have been advocating for, and we welcome the government’s new measures, which will widen access to apprenticeships and help upskill the workforce to meet the needs of the modern marketplace.”