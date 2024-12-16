Queen Mary University launches new Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Education

Queen Mary University of London announced the launch of an ambitious new Centre for Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education on Friday (13 Dec 2024)

Based in the Queen Mary Academy, the centre seeks to create a transformative learning environment where AI literacy is integrated into the University’s teaching and learning, to drive impactful outcomes for students, educators, and employers.

The Centre for Excellence will provide University staff with the resources and professional development they need to help them deliver impactful teaching which has AI and digital literacy at its core. In providing this, the centre will have a positive impact on Queen Mary students, who will be equipped with leading AI skills sought after by employers, setting them apart from peers in competitive job markets.

Through the centre – led by Dr Xue Zhou, Academic Head and Dr Aisha Abuelmaatti, Deputy Academic Head – the University is also engaging directly with employers to ensure that the skills and training offered through the centre meet their workforce and business needs.

Professor Colin Bailey, President and Principal of Queen Mary University explains:

“I am delighted that we are launching this new initiative which represents an exciting step forward for Queen Mary University. By launching this Centre for Excellence, we are demonstrating our commitment to equipping students and educators with the AI-related skills they need for the future, both in terms of teaching and employability.”

Professor Janet De Wilde, Director Queen Mary Academy said:

“Queen Mary Academy empowers the University’s educators and researchers to grow and achieve their full potential within a supportive environment. I am incredibly proud that the Academy is home to this centre which will help staff develop new skills that enhance their teaching to the benefit of our students and future employers.”

As well as upskilling educators and students, the centre will provide a home for scholarship, including the ethical use of AI in pedagogy and beyond.

Dr Xue Zhou, Academic Head of the Centre for Excellence said:

“By harnessing the power of AI, we will create a dynamic environment which supports educators in delivering impactful, engaging teaching and improves student outcomes by equipping them to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving workforce.”